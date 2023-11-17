Black Friday 2023 brings the highest ever discount to Apple's iPad 10 at Best Buy





The Cupertino-based tech giant has released a refreshed "regular" iPad every single year since 2017, bringing however arguably the most notable upgrades in the product family's history in 2022 with significantly thinner screen bezels than ever before, a larger display squeezed into a surprisingly compact body, and a versatile USB Type-C port. The Cupertino-based tech giant has released a refreshed "regular" iPad every single year since 2017, bringing however arguably the most notable upgrades in the product family's history in 2022 with significantly thinner screen bezels than ever before, a larger display squeezed into a surprisingly compact body, and a versatile USB Type-C port.

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 64GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (22%) $349 $449 Buy at BestBuy Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 256GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options $100 off (17%) $499 $599 Buy at BestBuy





That obviously makes us way less disappointed than we'd normally be at Apple's decision to presumably delay the 11th Gen iPad until next year, especially now that the 10th Gen model is on sale at its lowest ever prices.





Yes, Best Buy is charging $349 instead of $449 for the 64GB 10.9-incher while hooking up digital hoarders with the 256 gig variant at only $499 after a hefty $100 markdown of its own. Both of these 2022-released devices come with Wi-Fi connectivity and no 5G or 4G LTE support, of course, and they're both available in a number of different paint jobs.





Curiously enough, Amazon and Walmart are not matching Best Buy's early Black Friday 2023 generosity as far as this particular product is concerned just yet, although if you're patient, that's likely to happen soon enough. Then again, why would you wait another second when the chances of seeing the 10.9-inch iPad (2022) drop any lower are pretty much nonexistent?





If you're in the market for one of the best tablets out there at one of its greatest possible prices before Christmas, now is definitely the time to place your order, beat the holiday rush, and ditch your fears that your special gift for your special someone will not be shipped before Santa comes to town.