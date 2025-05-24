Pixel phones are finally fixing this utility feature iPhones have had for years
A small but long-requested utility tweak will be finally showing up soon in Android 16
Pixel users will soon have a more convenient way to control flashlight brightness.Google is working on a native brightness slider that will be built right into the flashlight Quick Settings tile. The feature is expected to arrive with Android 16 QPR1, which is currently in beta testing.
Android has technically supported flashlight brightness control since Android 13, thanks to a system-level API. But until now, Google limited its use to specific apps like Camera and Magnifier. That meant Pixel users couldn’t adjust the flashlight intensity from the system UI and had to rely on third-party apps to access the full range of brightness settings.
Once this is live, it will bring Pixel phones closer to what iPhones have offered for some time. On iOS, flashlight brightness can be adjusted through the Control Center, and it’s a feature many Android users have wanted to be built into the system for years. With this update, Google is finally bringing that same level of control to Pixel users without the need for extra apps.
We’ve already taken a look at Android 16 QPR1 Beta 1 in more detail, where Google is introducing several UI changes under the Material 3 Expressive design language. There are also tweaks to the lock screen, quick settings, and launcher. Although the flashlight slider is not yet available in this first beta, and it might seem like a small thing, I'm sure it will add to the feeling that Google is polishing the Pixel experience based on user feedback.
However, that’s starting to change. A new feature spotted in Android 16 QPR1 testing shows a redesigned flashlight tile with an integrated slider. If you’re using the wide version of the tile, tapping on the right side opens the brightness menu. If you’re using the smaller version, a long press does the same. In both cases, the flashlight turns on right away, and you can immediately adjust the brightness level. The current intensity is shown as a percentage on-screen.
Adjusting the strength of your flashlight will soon be available on Pixel phones. | Image credit — Google News (Telegram)
For now, the feature is still hidden in the code, and there’s no word yet on whether it will expand to other Android devices. But for Pixel owners, it’s a useful addition that improves one of the phone’s most basic tools. If your Pixel phone is enrolled in the Android beta program, you might start seeing it soon.
