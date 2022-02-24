Apex Legends Mobile is coming to iOS for a limited beta test next month

Apex Legends Mobile is coming to iOS for a limited beta test next month0
The game won’t be a straight port from the PC and console version, and will be specifically tailored to mobile devices. While this for sure will improve gameplay (no mice and controllers on smartphones for the most part), the news also means that there won’t be any cross-play between platforms (sad face).
Apex Legends Mobile has been in a testing phase for months now in various regions around the world (although only on Android), but not the developer Respawn Entertainment officially announced that the latest beta test will be kicking off next week and this time it will let iOS users shoot their way to glory.
This limited test will be available in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia. This kinda falls into that “soft launch” category but the global release of the game is slated for some time in the near future, hopefully before the end of the year.
Respawn Entertainment has put together an FAQ on the Apex Legends website sharing some details about the upcoming test (soft launch), device requirements, Legends included and more.
