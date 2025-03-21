Another day, another Verizon price hike, this time it's Apple One
Another day, another price hike - Verizon customers are once again being hit with higher costs for perks they used to love.
Verizon seems to be making some changes to its pricing (once again), and the Disney bundle all of a sudden started being less value for your money. Now, customers are getting an email about the Apple One perk too: starting from April 17, the perk would go from $10 to $15 a month. Obviously, customers are not happy with the situation.
Plenty of disappointed users have taken to Reddit to express their frustration with the new price of the Apple One perk. It seems quite a lot of users who had it are thinking of canceling it.
Yeah, I'll be cancelling it. Regular Apple Music Individual is $10.99 and that's all I use anyway. More BS nickel and diming
-KRSF45 on Reddit, March 2025
Plenty of people appear not to use Apple One entirely and are using mainly Apple Music and iCloud.
Other users are going for Apple family subscriptions:
I cancelled it and replaced it with apple family and upgraded my icloud storage to 50g (for a dollar a month through apple). Total cost $11 a month and I have the same icloud storage and now can play apple music simultaneously on 4 more accounts and devices. I never watch Apple+ TV so for me this was the way to go.
-lgt525 on Reedit, March 2025
One user even sarcastically mentions that they just added the perk and have gotten the email for the price increase. Plenty of the people sharing they have received the email are considering canceling the perk, or have already done so.
It seems March is the month for price hikes. Recently, T-Mobile users also had to face a price hike, this time for older plans, and the change was accepted quite badly to the point that employees had to urge customers to practice kindness. Some people even consider taking legal action against the Magenta carrier.
Meanwhile, Verizon is also raising the prices of the Disney bundle at the same time as the Apple One bundle. Starting April 17, 2025, subscribers who had the now-nonexistent Disney+ Premium perk for $10 per month will have to start paying $10 per month for it.
All in all, customers are feeling pretty worn out by all the changes. It's not just about a few extra dollars - it's about feeling like you're getting less value while being asked to pay more.
Of course, price changes happen, especially with bundled services. Whether users cancel, switch, or just stick it out, it's clear that these small changes are starting to add up - and people are noticing.
