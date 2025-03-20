Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Verizon makes a change to its Disney bundle that results in less value for your money

By
0comments
Verizon
Verizon MyPlan logo
Be aware Verizon customers, as the company has just altered its Disney Bundle offering for MyPlan customers, shifting from a premium to a basic tier that includes ads all around. Effective immediately, subscribers selecting the Disney Bundle perk for $10 per month will receive the Disney Bundle Trio Basic. This package includes Disney+ Basic, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads, representing a revision from the previous Disney+ Premium, Hulu with ads, and ESPN+ with ads package.

The change impacts both new and existing customers who opt for the $10 monthly perk. The prior bundle, containing Disney+ Premium, is no longer available for purchase through the website, and existing subscriptions are now categorized as grandfathered. The new Trio Basic bundle provides a $6.99 monthly savings, calculated by comparing the $10 perk to the standard $16.99 monthly cost for individual subscriptions to Disney+ (with ads), Hulu (with ads), and ESPN+ (with ads).

Eligibility for this perk remains consistent across Verizon's unlimited plans, including Unlimited Ultimate, Unlimited Plus, Unlimited Welcome, and Welcome Unlimited. Subscribers who currently possess the legacy Disney+ Premium bundle, obtained for $10 per month, will experience a price adjustment. On April 17, 2025, the monthly cost for this grandfathered bundle will increase to $15. This change will take effect on the first billing cycle occurring on or after that date.



The adjustment from the legacy bundle to the Trio Basic primarily involves a change in the Disney+ tier, moving from Premium to Basic. The Hulu and ESPN+ components of the bundle remain unchanged, retaining their ad-supported formats. Customers currently receiving a trial or promotional rate for the legacy bundle will continue to benefit from that rate until its expiration. The new $15 rate will apply thereafter.

The shift reflects a downgrade in the plan quality. Where you used to at least get Disney+ Premium, which didn't include ads, you are now moved to the ad-supported tier. The transition from a premium to a basic Disney+ tier changes the viewing experience and changes the value-proposition. The increase in price for grandfathered accounts also presents a financial consideration for existing subscribers. It feels like no matter what we do, or which carrier we use, we will end up paying more for our wireless services as prices are going up across the board.

We have reached out to Verizon for a comment and will update the story when we have a response
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

