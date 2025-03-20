Verizon makes a change to its Disney bundle that results in less value for your money

Verizon

The adjustment from the legacy bundle to the Trio Basic primarily involves a change in the Disney+ tier, moving from Premium to Basic. The Hulu and ESPN+ components of the bundle remain unchanged, retaining their ad-supported formats. Customers currently receiving a trial or promotional rate for the legacy bundle will continue to benefit from that rate until its expiration. The new $15 rate will apply thereafter.The shift reflects a downgrade in the plan quality. Where you used to at least get Disney+ Premium, which didn't include ads, you are now moved to the ad-supported tier. The transition from a premium to a basic Disney+ tier changes the viewing experience and changes the value-proposition. The increase in price for grandfathered accounts also presents a financial consideration for existing subscribers. It feels like no matter what we do, or which carrier we use, we will end up paying more for our wireless services as prices are going up across the board.