The compact Anker 535 portable power station drops to a new all-time low at Amazon

Do you need a reliable, portable power source that can be brought anywhere you go? The Anker PowerHouse 535 is one fantastic choice to consider. It has a built-in light for convenience during night-time camping fun, plus you can now get one for your own adventures at a new record-low price. Amazon has launched a surprisingly good limited-time promo, saving you 40%.While some portable power stations' price tag well exceeds $800, this fella usually costs about $500. That means you now get to save $200, a price cut we've never seen before. Guess what else? Neither Best Buy nor Walmart have a similar promo to offer. So, don't waste your time and snatch this compact power source at its best price!What if you intend to use this buddy primarily outdoors? No problem! It works with solar panels, providing 100% sustainable power for your essentials. We even found a deal on the station plus panel bundle at Amazon. The 535 sells alongside a 100W solar panel for 36% off its usual price. That saves you $291 off the ~$800 MSRP.While it may not be among the best portable power stations , this Anker option isn't half bad. For starters, it offers long-lasting durability, thanks to its robust build quality and LiFePO4 batteries with a 10-year lifespan.The 535 PowerHouse is perfect for essentials, too! The 512Wh station features four AC outlets (500W, 750W surge), three USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, and a car outlet providing 12V DC (or 10A).Of course, it won't do you any good if you plan to run power-hungry refrigerators or hammer drills. Still, 500W output is sufficient to run heated blankets for over three and a half hours, charge your laptop up to eight times, or your phone roughly 40 times.One of the most remarkable things about this compact option is its USB-C charging function. The station arrives with a 120W adapter in the box, sparing the need to carry bulky charging adapters all the time. You can reach 80% power with the USB-C port within 2.5 hours.If you think this option has enough to meet your needs, we suggest acting fast and taking advantage of this offer while it's still here. The Anker 535 PowerHouse provides immense value at its current asking price.