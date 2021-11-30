Photo shows that Google is testing Material You design for Android's YouTube app

According to Android Police , some new buttons that Google is testing for the Android version of the YouTube app point toward the release of a Material You update for the popular video streamer. According to Google , Material You is "a radical new way to think about design. Material You will transform design for Android, for Google, and for the entire tech industry."









You might notice that the text revealing the title of each button is now placed next to the icon instead of underneath it which forces the bar to be longer. It isn't known just yet when Android users can expect to receive the new button design which would be the first sign of an impending Material You update for the app.