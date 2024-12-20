Android WhatsApp users are about to get the video playback feature iOS users have had for a while
WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is always testing and rolling out new features for its huge user base. In October, it added three different video playback speeds for iOS users, and now it seems like that feature is finally making its way to Android as well.
In the most recent WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.24.26.20), available now on the Google Play Store, the app has started rolling out a new feature that lets you tweak video playback speed. A few beta testers are already getting the chance to test it out, adjusting the speed while watching videos on the Android app.
Given that the three playback speeds are already a standard feature on the iOS app, I think it's only a matter of time before they hit the stable version of WhatsApp for Android, too. With a little patience, you'll have it. These speed controls could be super handy, especially if you're watching tutorials, picking up a new language, or just trying to breeze through a video without missing anything important.
You'll now find the playback speed control right next to the video progress bar, making it super easy to adjust without disrupting your viewing. With three speed options – normal, 1.5x, and 2.0x – users can pick the pace that works best for them.
Video playback speeds are coming to WhatsApp for Android.
In other WhatsApp news, you can now chat with ChatGPT via phone calls or texts on WhatsApp (if you're in the US). Plus, WhatsApp for iOS is rolling out a new feature that will save you some taps, and it is adding new calling features just in time for the holidays.
