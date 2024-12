Android WhatsApp users are about to get the video playback feature iOS users have had for a while

WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is always testing and rolling out new features for its huge user base. In October, it added three different video playback speeds for iOS users , and now it seems like that feature is finally making its way to Android as well.In the most recent WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.24.26.20), available now on the Google Play Store, the app has started rolling out a new feature that lets you tweak video playback speed. A few beta testers are already getting the chance to test it out, adjusting the speed while watching videos on the Android app.You'll now find the playback speed control right next to the video progress bar, making it super easy to adjust without disrupting your viewing. With three speed options – normal, 1.5x, and 2.0x – users can pick the pace that works best for them.