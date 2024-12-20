Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Android WhatsApp users are about to get the video playback feature iOS users have had for a while

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Apps
A smartphone screen displaying the Google Play Store. The screen shows the WhatsApp Messenger (Beta) app.
WhatsApp, the messaging app owned by Meta, is always testing and rolling out new features for its huge user base. In October, it added three different video playback speeds for iOS users, and now it seems like that feature is finally making its way to Android as well.

In the most recent WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.24.26.20), available now on the Google Play Store, the app has started rolling out a new feature that lets you tweak video playback speed. A few beta testers are already getting the chance to test it out, adjusting the speed while watching videos on the Android app.

You'll now find the playback speed control right next to the video progress bar, making it super easy to adjust without disrupting your viewing. With three speed options – normal, 1.5x, and 2.0x – users can pick the pace that works best for them.

 

Given that the three playback speeds are already a standard feature on the iOS app, I think it's only a matter of time before they hit the stable version of WhatsApp for Android, too. With a little patience, you'll have it. These speed controls could be super handy, especially if you're watching tutorials, picking up a new language, or just trying to breeze through a video without missing anything important.

In other WhatsApp news, you can now chat with ChatGPT via phone calls or texts on WhatsApp (if you're in the US). Plus, WhatsApp for iOS is rolling out a new feature that will save you some taps, and it is adding new calling features just in time for the holidays.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
There's a million-person waitlist for this T-Mobile offering
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
AT&T and Verizon are withholding crucial information from over a million customers
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
Dropping to a record low price, the Galaxy Watch Ultra just became everyone's favorite smartwatch
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
After last week's crash, T-Mobile announces a plan to buy $14 billion of its shares
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite-powered messaging is only for select smartphones

Latest News

This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
This outstanding new Best Buy deal makes the Pixel 7 Pro a total last-minute Christmas steal
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
Verizon and Nvidia's new 5G + AI combo could bring big things to your phone
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
The 4G-ready Lenovo Tab K11 dropped below the $200 mark once again
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Are Motorola phones about to be banned in the USA?
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Threads wants to serve brands better with its latest feature
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
Fitbit's Cardio Load and Target Load now coming to more smartwatches
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless