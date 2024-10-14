See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Three video playback speeds to choose from in the newest WhatsApp (on iOS) update

Apps
The newest WhatsApp for iOS version – 24.20.78 – comes on the App Store with new video playback controls, so make sure to update it!

WhatsApp users in the Apple ecosystem have been teased with video recording capabilities for months. In July 2024, WhatsApp rolled out a video note mode feature for the camera. This feature improved the way users record and share video notes by integrating the option to capture video messages directly through the camera interface. With this new functionality, users can seamlessly record and send video notes within their chats.

So, the new WhatsApp for iOS (version 24.20.78) builds on that, a report from the always informative WABetaInfo site reads.

The latest version's changelog highlights the addition of new video playback speed controls, offering users three options: normal, 1.5x, and 2x. This gives users more flexibility when watching videos, allowing them to adjust the speed to fit their preferences or save time on longer videos. The control for adjusting playback speed is conveniently located next to the progress bar for quick access.

The changelog also reveals the widespread rollout of a picture-in-picture feature for videos. This allows users to resize and move the video window around their screen, providing more flexibility while multitasking. A button near the playback bar activates this mode, enabling users to continue watching videos while chatting, browsing other conversations, or even using other apps.

The picture-in-picture window includes essential playback controls such as forward, backward, and pause, ensuring users can easily manage their videos without interruptions. This feature is expected to support iOS 14 and newer, as it uses an API available since iOS 14.

If these features aren’t available yet, they should be rolled out gradually over the coming weeks. To ensure you receive them, it's important to keep WhatsApp updated. Regular updates will ensure you have access to the latest features and improvements.
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

