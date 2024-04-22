You could be able to sync app permissions between your Android phone and Wear OS smartwatch

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

You may be able to sync your app permissions between your Android phone and Wear OS smartwatch
A useful feature for Android and Wear OS smartwatches seems to be in the works, reports Android Central. The feature will allow you to sync app permissions between phones and smartwatch apps.

Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 introduced the feature, and it was spotted by Mishaal Rahman. The new sync permissions feature will allow you to sync your Android phone app permissions to connected Wear OS smartwatches. Currently, the feature is under development and is not active right now.

Once it goes live though, you will be able to navigate to System preferences, and in the Device details section, you will find the new "Sync permissions from phone" option. For example, you may grant permission to Google Maps to use your location and the same permission will be then synced to the Google Maps app on your Wear OS smartwatch.


On top of that, the feature seems to not be exclusive to Pixel watches. Probably, your smartwatch will need to run Wear OS 4 for you to be able to take advantage of this feature.

This is an ideal feature for you if you want to really stay on top of your device's app permissions. You will be sure that no app will have access to any of your info unless you've granted it, and that the settings you've crafted on your phone will sync to your smartwatch. Also, it saves the hassle of granting permissions on your watch after having them set up on your phone.
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

