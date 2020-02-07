Warning from security firm: some Android users should not use any Bluetooth accessories
If you own an Android phone and use a Bluetooth accessory (like the wireless Samsung Galaxy Buds or the Google Pixel Buds), you might want to think twice about enabling Bluetooth on your handset. A vulnerability discovered in the Android Bluetooth subsystem by security firm ERNW allows anyone within Bluetooth range of your device to hack it without your knowledge.
Now there is some good news; the vulnerability doesn't affect those with Android 10 and the February security update patches the vulnerability. But Android's fragmentation issue means that even at this late date, there is a good chance that your Android phone is still running Android 8 Oreo or Android 9 Pie; those are the two Android versions affected by this issue while Bluetooth will simply crash on an Android 10 device if hacked. And you might not be able to count on the February security update since many Android phones won't receive it for months.
Don't take this warning lightly. Unless your phone is running Android 10 or has the February security update installed, you might want to think twice about using those wireless Bluetooth earbuds if you're in an area where others are in close proximity to you.
