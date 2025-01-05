All variants of this Android phone of the year candidate will have IP68/69 protection





OnePlus 13 will sport dual ratings of IP68/69 matching the dual IP68/IP69 dust and water protection that OnePlus advertised for the OnePlus 13 in China. This coming Tuesday, January 7th, the OnePlus 13 will have its global unveiling after having already been introduced in China. OnePlus has told Android Authority that all global variants of the phone will sport dual ratings of IP68/69.





The IP68 rating means that the phone is impervious to dust. It also means that the phone can be submerged in clear water to a depth of 1.5 meters (4 feet 11 inches) for up to 30 minutes. IP 69 means that the device is protected from high-pressure jet streams of hot water. This would indicate that the phone could be used on construction sites, industrial settings, and outdoor activities under extreme weather conditions.



The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3168 and a variable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz. The display has a peak brightness of 4,500 nits making the screen bright and readable in sunny conditions. The phone will be powered by the powerful 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite application processor. Different configurations of the phone will include 12 GB, 16GB, and 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Non-expandable storage options include 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB.





The rear camera array includes three 50MP sensors backing the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras. The front-facing selfie camera weighs in at 32GB. The 6000 mAh battery supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus 13 features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for faster and more accurate device unlocking.



