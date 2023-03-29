Screens on previously owned iPhone and Android units hold up exactly the same

Consumer Intelligence Research Partners, better known as CIRP, recently published a study that showed that 85% of iPhone units no longer being used as a daily driver are passed along to someone else via a trade-in, a sale, or are given to a family member or friends. Today, CIRP posted a new report titled "Old iPhones are in Pretty Decent Shape" (via 9to5Mac ) which asked iPhone and Android users what condition the screen and battery of their previous daily drivers were in before being traded in, given away, or sold.

The survey results posted by CIRP show that 21% of iPhone users and 21% of Android users reported that their devices had a screen that was scratched but usable when they relinquished ownership of these handsets. 13% of Android users and 13% of iPhone users reported that their phones suffered from a cracked display but were still usable when they sold them, traded them in, or gave them to family and friends.









Still in sync, 6% of iPhone users and 6% of Android users said that their phones had a cracked screen and were unusable before they were sent to a new owner. The only difference between the two platforms is that while 61% of iPhone owners said that the display on their phones was in perfect condition when sold, traded in, or given away, 60% of Android users said the same things about the display on their phones before giving them up.









Turning to the condition of the battery, before selling, trading in, or giving up their phones, 27% of iPhone owners and 25% of Android users said that the battery on their devices lasted a full day or longer without charging. 33% of those with an iPhone and 42% of those with an Android device said that the battery lasted most of the day without charging. Both 25% of iPhone and Android owners reported that before giving up their former daily driver, the battery would last half a day without charging.





Lastly, 15% of iPhone users and 7% of Android users said that they would have to charge the battery on their phones every couple of hours. Overall, it appears that both iPhone and Android users get the same mileage out of their phones' displays. Perhaps the more widespread use of screen protectors is making this so. Android phones typically have larger capacity batteries than iPhone models which probably explains the results of the battery portion of the survey.





CIRP wrapped things up by saying, "Over the years, Apple has worked with its suppliers to make iPhones more durable and improve their battery life – and it seems to have worked. While we started asking about the condition of retired phones only a few years ago, anecdotally it seems like fewer consumers are walking around with cracked phones and fading batteries."