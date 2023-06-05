It took five years for Android to catch up to iOS and get this feature
Battery is a very important factor when it comes to choosing the best phone for you. If you are looking for a reliable budget device, a higher capacity is a must-have. On the other hand, gamers will want a battery optimized and better cooled battery, so this is an important topic to consider.
But we spend so much time talking about things like this, that we often forget to consider battery health. It's important to have access to such data, because if something is up with your battery, you wouldn’t really get any indication beyond heating.
More specifically, it displays how resilient your battery is as of the time being in comparison to how it was in its peak performance days — typically when it was brand new. This, in turn, helps you figure out if your battery is nearing the end of its life cycle.
Now, the topic of replacing your battery is a whole other playing field. Luckily, most prominent manufacturers like Google or Samsung offer services to help you out for a fee, but the important thing is that you’ll be able to tell if something is wrong.
Up until now, Android users have relied on third-party apps for services like this. And that, naturally, came with risks, as not all Battery Health apps were there just to help you out. Having a Battery Health feature built-in with Android was long due and we’re happy that it’s finally coming!
And Android has been lacking such a feature for years! In comparison, iOS has had a Battery Health feature like this ever since 11.3 from 2018. Well, no longer! When Android 14 drops, users will finally be able to enjoy a Battery Health feature.
I bought a used Pixel 7 Pro recently and thought it was a shame that Google's battery health feature hasn't been released.— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 1, 2023
It'd be nice to see how many charge cycles it's had or the estimated % of its original capacity. Fortunately, Google's made it possible in Android 14! pic.twitter.com/KXGtLwhJtU
Wait, what’s that? You are asking what Battery Health is? Well, I can’t really blame you for doing that. In short, Battery Health is an indicator, describing your phone’s battery’s overall condition.
