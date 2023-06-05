Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Upcoming event
WWDC'23 starts today!
Jun 05, Mon, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Apple expected to announce a VR headset, the iOS 17 update and more

It took five years for Android to catch up to iOS and get this feature

Android
1
It took five years for Android to catch up to iOS and get this feature
Battery is a very important factor when it comes to choosing the best phone for you. If you are looking for a reliable budget device, a higher capacity is a must-have. On the other hand, gamers will want a battery optimized and better cooled battery, so this is an important topic to consider.

But we spend so much time talking about things like this, that we often forget to consider battery health. It's important to have access to such data, because if something is up with your battery, you wouldn’t really get any indication beyond heating.

And Android has been lacking such a feature for years! In comparison, iOS has had a Battery Health feature like this ever since 11.3 from 2018. Well, no longer! When Android 14 drops, users will finally be able to enjoy a Battery Health feature.   




Wait, what’s that? You are asking what Battery Health is? Well, I can’t really blame you for doing that. In short, Battery Health is an indicator, describing your phone’s battery’s overall condition.

More specifically, it displays how resilient your battery is as of the time being in comparison to how it was in its peak performance days — typically when it was brand new. This, in turn, helps you figure out if your battery is nearing the end of its life cycle.

Now, the topic of replacing your battery is a whole other playing field. Luckily, most prominent manufacturers like Google or Samsung offer services to help you out for a fee, but the important thing is that you’ll be able to tell if something is wrong.

Up until now, Android users have relied on third-party apps for services like this. And that, naturally, came with risks, as not all Battery Health apps were there just to help you out. Having a Battery Health feature built-in with Android was long due and we’re happy that it’s finally coming!

Popular stories

T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
T-Mobile is preparing another fee that's making a lot of customers boil with anger
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
Pixel owners are excited about tomorrow and it has nothing to do with WWDC
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
All 1.8 billion active Gmail users need to read this warning to prevent getting ripped off
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Netflix subscribers are marching off the platform following password sharing ban
Why is your Android phone so slow? Doesn’t matter, here is how to fix it!
Why is your Android phone so slow? Doesn’t matter, here is how to fix it!
Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever
Samsung to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 close to home for the first time ever
Loading Comments...

Latest News

You can start logging in to your Fitbit account using your Google credentials starting today
You can start logging in to your Fitbit account using your Google credentials starting today
Investors love Apple's headset! Shares hit an all-time high
Investors love Apple's headset! Shares hit an all-time high
The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G goes official and up for US pre-orders at an exquisite price
The mid-range OnePlus Nord N30 5G goes official and up for US pre-orders at an exquisite price
It took five years for Android to catch up to iOS and get this feature
It took five years for Android to catch up to iOS and get this feature
You've heard of malicious Android apps, now it's time to delete these malicious Chrome extensions
You've heard of malicious Android apps, now it's time to delete these malicious Chrome extensions
Apple WWDC '23 Live Coverage: Apple AR Glasses? iOS 17? What's new?
Apple WWDC '23 Live Coverage: Apple AR Glasses? iOS 17? What's new?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless