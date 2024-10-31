Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

Android Auto drops support for older phones

Google has recently begun enforcing stricter requirements for Android Auto, leaving many users with older devices in the dust. The platform now mandates that your phone runs Android 9.0 or higher to be compatible.

Why the Change? While Google hasn't officially disclosed the reasons behind this decision, it's clear that they're aiming to enhance the overall Android Auto experience. By requiring newer Android versions, Google can leverage the latest features and security improvements to provide a smoother and more secure connection between your phone and car.

Impact on older devices


If your phone is still running Android 8.0 or older, you'll unfortunately be unable to use Android Auto. You might encounter a message stating, "This phone no longer supports Android Auto" when attempting to connect to your car.

While this change might disappoint some users, it's important to note that only a small fraction of Android devices are still running Android 8.0. As of May 2024, just 5.8% of active Android devices were on this older version.

Time for an upgrade


If your device is among those affected, it's likely time to consider upgrading to a newer model. Not only will you gain access to Android Auto, but you'll also benefit from the latest security patches and other quality of life perks that come with newer phones.

The best part about software support in recent years is that manufacturers have generally adopted a longer software update policy. A mid-range phone will often come with 4 or 5 years of major OS updates, with matching or even longer period of security patches to keep your phone safe. So, even if you are not a fan of buying a new phone every two or three years, you will probably avoid losing access to popular services such as Android Auto.

Some great mid-range phones you can consider right now are the Galaxy S24 FE or the Pixel 8a. Both offer flagship-level performance and 7 years of software support. Not to mention that their cameras produce images that closely resemble those of their respective flagship counterparts, so there is little that can leave wanting for more.

Other recent Android Auto stories that might peak your interest include support for Google Maps incident reporting and Android Auto Google Maps updates for Ford EVs.
