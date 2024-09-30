Google Maps incident reporting finally arrives on Android Auto

For many users in the US, incident reporting is already live on Google Maps for Android Auto. | Image credit – foreverinquisitive_/Reddit





You will now see a new triangle-shaped hazard button right below the compass on Google Maps in your car. Just tap it to report things like traffic jams, lane closures, crashes, construction, and even speed traps. As you drive, you might also get prompts asking if the issues still exist along your route.The rollout appears to be happening in stages, so not everyone has the new feature just yet. If you don’t see it right now, don’t worry – it should be coming your way soon.While you could report incidents using the Google Maps phone app, doing that while driving was risky, so most people just didn’t bother. That is why I think adding this feature directly to Google Maps on Android Auto is a great move. Now, not only will drivers get more accurate updates on the go – helping them avoid problem areas or stay alert – but they can also contribute to the info without putting themselves or others in danger.