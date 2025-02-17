With Android 16, Google might've found a fix for its foldable phone woes with magnetic cases
Foldable phones with their dual screens are perfect for users who want a bigger display for content when unfolded but still want something compact when folded. But if you've ever used a magnetic case on a foldable, you've probably run into a problem.
These cases can mess with the sensor that tracks the hinge angle, which is key for smooth transitions between folded and unfolded modes. Well, it looks like Google might be working on a fix for this issue.
However, there's a tradeoff – Google warns that if you're not using a case, leaving this setting on could lead to faster battery drain.
It's still unclear whether this fix will be available to other Android foldables or if it will stay exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with different brands having to figure out their own solution. However, since it's an Android tweak, other foldables beyond the Pixel might also adopt the feature. Once Google makes it official, we'll likely get all the details.
In other news about the upcoming Android 16, the latest beta has revealed some cool new features coming to compatible Pixel phones, potentially from the Pixel 6 onward. One example is the ability to set your phone to launch Google Wallet with a double press of the power button. From what we know so far, it looks similar to the iPhone's shortcut, where a quick double press lets you open your wallet and pay on the spot.
A deep dive into the Android 16 Beta 2 release reveals that Google is addressing this issue for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through the Pixel System Services app. There's a new setting called "robust open/close detection," which Google recommends enabling if you're using a magnetic case. This should stop the magnets from messing with the hinge angle sensor.
When folded, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is definitely more compact compared to its unfolded form. | Image credit – PhoneArena
