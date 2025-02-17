Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

With Android 16, Google might've found a fix for its foldable phone woes with magnetic cases

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google Google Pixel
A person holding the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in their hands.
Foldable phones with their dual screens are perfect for users who want a bigger display for content when unfolded but still want something compact when folded. But if you've ever used a magnetic case on a foldable, you've probably run into a problem.

These cases can mess with the sensor that tracks the hinge angle, which is key for smooth transitions between folded and unfolded modes. Well, it looks like Google might be working on a fix for this issue.

A deep dive into the Android 16 Beta 2 release reveals that Google is addressing this issue for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold through the Pixel System Services app. There's a new setting called "robust open/close detection," which Google recommends enabling if you're using a magnetic case. This should stop the magnets from messing with the hinge angle sensor.

However, there's a tradeoff – Google warns that if you're not using a case, leaving this setting on could lead to faster battery drain.



It's still unclear whether this fix will be available to other Android foldables or if it will stay exclusive to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with different brands having to figure out their own solution. However, since it's an Android tweak, other foldables beyond the Pixel might also adopt the feature. Once Google makes it official, we'll likely get all the details.


In other news about the upcoming Android 16, the latest beta has revealed some cool new features coming to compatible Pixel phones, potentially from the Pixel 6 onward. One example is the ability to set your phone to launch Google Wallet with a double press of the power button. From what we know so far, it looks similar to the iPhone's shortcut, where a quick double press lets you open your wallet and pay on the spot.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
T-Mobile users can get iPhone 16 for the price of a budget phone (no new line) [UPDATED]
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
This Verizon customer used a simple trick to get a big monthly rate discount, and so could you
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike

Latest News

Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Google TV continues to bleed free channels, but there’s some good news too
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Verizon customers will face financial consequences because of the company's short-sightedness
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Affordable Pixel 7a is a true budget delight at 34% off
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Samsung Galaxy tri-foldable only available in select markets, will not feature crease improvements
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Do not install Android 15 on your Motorola phone
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
Pixel users will soon converse with Google Search's AI Mode to get answers from the home screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless