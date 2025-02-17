With Android 16, Google might've found a fix for its foldable phone woes with magnetic cases

Pixel 9 Pro Fold







In other news about the upcoming Android 16, In other news about the upcoming Android 16, the latest beta has revealed some cool new features coming to compatible Pixel phones, potentially from the Pixel 6 onward. One example is the ability to set your phone to launch Google Wallet with a double press of the power button. From what we know so far, it looks similar to the iPhone's shortcut, where a quick double press lets you open your wallet and pay on the spot.

It's still unclear whether this fix will be available to other Android foldables or if it will stay exclusive to the, with different brands having to figure out their own solution. However, since it's an Android tweak, other foldables beyond the Pixel might also adopt the feature. Once Google makes it official, we'll likely get all the details.