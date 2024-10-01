Android 16 codename surprises with an unexpected dessert choice
Jelly Bean, KitKat, Lollipop – nope, we're not talking Halloween candy here. These are some of the iconic dessert-themed codenames Google used to label its Android versions. And while Google stopped using dessert names in public for a while now, behind the scenes, the tradition is still going strong. Take the latest Android 15, for example – its internal name is Vanilla Ice Cream.
According to a recent report, Google has named its upcoming Android 16 update Baklava, a popular layered pastry. This suggests that Google hasn't completely ditched the dessert-themed codenames for Android, but it has moved away from the traditional alphabetical order. But why go back to "B" with Baklava for Android 16?
As per the report, this trend will continue with October's Android 15 update, where the build ID will likely start with AP3A. The cycle might go on with December's Android 15 QPR1 update, which is expected to be something like AP4A. However, next year, things might switch up, with all build IDs starting with "B." So, Android 15 QPR2 builds will have IDs like BP1A.
That is reportedly why Google's going with Baklava as the codename for Android 16 instead of a dessert starting with "W." It's all about the new structure in how Android is being developed now.
It all started in 2009 with Android 1.5, aka Cupcake, and from then on, each new version got a dessert name beginning with the next letter in the alphabet. But this sweet tradition could come to an end with Android 16 next year, as a new leak suggests it could break the cycle by not having a codename that begins with "W."
The codename for Android 16 takes us back to the start of the alphabet
One possible reason could be Google's new development approach. If you've been keeping up with Android development news, you might've come across the term "trunk stable project." Basically, Google has revamped how it builds Android.
Code changes indicate that Baklava might be the codename for Android 16. | Image credit – Android Authority/Mishaal Rahman
This change kicked off with Android 14 QPR2 back in March, which introduced a new naming convention for build IDs. Instead of the expected "U" for Upside Down Cake (the codename of Android 14), Google switched to IDs starting with "A." For example, the build ID for the March update on the Pixel Tablet was AP1A.240305.019.A1, and the June update moved to AP2A.240605.024.
As per the report, this trend will continue with October's Android 15 update, where the build ID will likely start with AP3A. The cycle might go on with December's Android 15 QPR1 update, which is expected to be something like AP4A. However, next year, things might switch up, with all build IDs starting with "B." So, Android 15 QPR2 builds will have IDs like BP1A.
Plus, with this new approach, Google has freed itself from the alphabetical naming restrictions, and I think it'll be interesting to see what sweet treats the tech giant picks for future Android versions now that the entire alphabet is back in play.
