Android 16 development shifts to a faster gear

Android 15

Android 15

Recommended Stories

The main clue pointing to an earlier Android 16 release is in the official documentation for, which mentions "25Q2" as the next Android release. Since Google started using dates internally to refer to Android versions, 25Q2 likely means Android 16, not a minor update to. Further evidence is found in code changes and comments by Google engineers, indicating new features are planned for the 25Q2 release, which is typical for major Android versions but not for minor updates.If 25Q2 does indeed refer to Android 16, Google plans to release it in the second quarter of 2025, possibly around June. While an April or May release seems unlikely, an earlier release could coincide with Google I/O, their big developer conference. It would also mean that next year's Pixel phones would launch with the latest Android version.Should this be the case, this news is actually pretty exciting. A faster Android release cycle could mean getting new features and improvements sooner. As a consumer, I'm curious to see how this affects the launch of new Pixel phones and whether other phone makers will also start delivering updates more quickly. We'll have to wait and see what happens.