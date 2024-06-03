Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Android 15 to streamline note-taking on tablets by letting you set a default app

By
0comments
Android 15 to streamline note-taking on tablets by letting you set a default app
Android tablets are already excellent devices for taking notes, particularly with a keyboard or stylus. However, the current process of unlocking the device to launch a note-taking app can be a bit of a hassle. With the upcoming Android 15 update, Google aims to streamline this process, making note-taking on tablets faster and more efficient.

Google unveiled new note-taking features at last month's Google I/O conference. These features allow users to quickly access their preferred note-taking app from any screen, eliminating the need to switch apps. As reported by Mishaal Rahman (via Android Authority), Miguel Montemayor, a Developer Relations Engineer for Android, introduced the "new Notes role" during a presentation on enhancing user productivity with large screens and accessories.

The presentation showed that with this update, users can easily select their default note-taking app through the settings menu. This chosen app can then be launched directly from the lock screen by long-pressing a designated shortcut, eliminating the need to unlock the device. Additionally, users with compatible USI styluses can press the tail button to open the app in a floating window that overlays other apps, providing a seamless note-taking experience.

Credit: Google via Mishaal Rahman

However, these features won't be automatically available in most existing note-taking apps. Developers need to take specific actions to enable their apps to function as Android's default note-taking app. This includes modifying or creating activities to handle specific intents, and ensuring that the app can be launched from the lock screen and turn the device's screen on when necessary.

While this was technically introduced in Android 14, it is disabled by default and requires manual activation through developer options. It appears that Google waited to officially announce and promote these features until they were fully ready for widespread adoption.

Currently, the Notes role is still disabled in the latest Android 15 beta version for the Pixel Tablet. However, Google's emphasis on these features at I/O suggests that they will likely be enabled by default in the upcoming stable release. It's looking like Android 15 is set to significantly improve the note-taking experience on tablets by simplifying the process of launching note-taking apps.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
The time has come for T-Mobile to fix the issue that is ripping off wireless customers
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
T-Mobile customer has no grocery money left after being overcharged by carrier
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals
T-Mobile customers won't have to wait much longer for satellite texting, FCC filing reveals

Latest News

Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
Google's testing a dark mode feature for websites in its iPhone app
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
It's not too late to get the performance-oriented OnePlus 12R at a lovely discount on Amazon
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Amazon's lovely discount on the impressive Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro makes them cheap and a true bargain
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Samsung faces rising competition as foldable phones might reach nearly 5% market share by 2028
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Is the iPhone Fold doomed to follow Apple Vision Pro's fate?
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless