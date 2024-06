Android 15 to streamline note-taking on tablets by letting you set a default app

Credit: Google via Mishaal Rahman





However, these features won't be automatically available in most existing note-taking apps. Developers need to take specific actions to enable their apps to function as Android's default note-taking app. This includes modifying or creating activities to handle specific intents, and ensuring that the app can be launched from the lock screen and turn the device's screen on when necessary.While this was technically introduced in Android 14 , it is disabled by default and requires manual activation through developer options. It appears that Google waited to officially announce and promote these features until they were fully ready for widespread adoption.Currently, the Notes role is still disabled in the latestbeta version for the Pixel Tablet . However, Google's emphasis on these features at I/O suggests that they will likely be enabled by default in the upcoming stable release. It's looking likeis set to significantly improve the note-taking experience on tablets by simplifying the process of launching note-taking apps.