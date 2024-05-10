Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!
Last chance to snatch the perfect Mother's Day gift at a discount and get it in time for Her holiday!

Android 15 might introduce double-tap zoom

By
0comments
Android 15 might introduce double-tap zoom
Later this year, Google is poised to unveil Android 15. The tech giant has already released several beta versions, each unveiling new features. According to a report from the all-Android-focused media outlet Android Authority, the next generation OS may introduce new accessibility options, potentially including a better way for activating screen magnification.

A fourth option for screen magnification might be on its way


Android's Accessibility settings have long provided screen magnification as a way for users to zoom in on their screen content. Currently, you can activate screen magnification in three different ways:

  • Enabling the on-screen accessibility shortcut button ( it's disabled by default)
  • Pressing and holding the volume keys
  • Triple-tapping the display, though Google warns that this action "may slow down your device."

Google might introduce a fourth option to simplify screen magnification on Android phones. With Android 15, you may soon be able to magnify the screen simply by tapping it twice using two fingers.

 
This method appears to be easier than the existing options and reportedly won't cause any slowdowns. It also seems more intuitive, considering that once you've entered the magnified view, you'll use two fingers to navigate around the display.

While this functionality isn't live yet and there is no clear timeline for its release, it is functional in testing, suggesting it may roll out in future releases. The next Android 15 beta release is expected in the coming weeks.
 
As mentioned earlier, with each beta update, we uncover more about the new features of Android 15. For instance, a recent report hinted at stable video functionality for third-party camera apps in Android 15. Additionally, the next-generation OS is anticipated to improve your sleep patterns with an enhanced custom bedtime routine.

Google is poised to reveal more details about the upcoming Android 15 at its next I/O developer conference, scheduled for May 14, so stay tuned for updates.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Featured Stories

Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
Grab this free 4K Snapdragon-inspired wallpaper collection!
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
New Moto G Stylus lands as a $400 S24 Ultra alternative
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Instead of getting thinner, the upgrade iPads need is better oleophobic coating
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Can dumb phones be the cure for smartphone addiction?
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
T-Mobile customers can breathe a sigh of (temporary) relief as unwelcome change delayed
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
4 billion Android users who downloaded apps flagged by Microsoft need to take some actions to stay safe
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Researcher answers the age-old question: which platform is more secure, iOS or Android?
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Prices for the Motorola Edge (2022) remain too good to be true on Amazon
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
Check the list to see if your OnePlus device is eligible to receive OxygenOS 15
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers
T-Mobile makes it easier for owner of Galaxy S24 and some Motorola phones to ditch their carriers

Latest News

Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
Best Pixel 8a deals: Top pre-order deals to check out
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
At 53% off, Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are dirt cheap and a total bargain for anyone on a budget
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
SEGA and Rovio, makers of Angry Birds, announce new multiplayer Sonic game
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
Woot's massive 57% discount on the premium Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 3 earbuds is back with a bang
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
The high-end AirPods Max enjoy a rare $99 price cut at Amazon, only for a limited time
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
Unboxing roulette: Apple Pencil Pro comes in five unique box designs
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless