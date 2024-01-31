Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Two cans, one phone: Android 15 might make a DJ out of you and bring mass music-sharing

Android Audio
Two cans, one phone: Android 15 might make a DJ out of you and bring mass music-sharing
While it’s only now that some phones are getting the Android 14 update, here we are, talking about Android 15 that’s months and months ahead. It’s the law – in tech, nothing’s too far away, and everything is up for discussion.

This time, it’s not about dreams and wishes. Instead, there are some interesting findings in the Android 14 QPR (Quarterly Platform Releases) Beta 3 code that suggest something fascinating might be part of Android 15 that’s to come this fall.

Per the Android Authority report, the findings are related to audio sharing and the Auracast standard. Without getting too deep into the strings of code and getting too technical, it’s safe to say that if this feature comes built-in, Android 15 will make a DJ out of you.

What’s Auracast?


“Auracast broadcast audio is a new Bluetooth capability that will deliver life-changing audio experiences. It will let you share your audio, unmute your world, and hear your best, enhancing the way you engage with others and the world around you”, reads the official Auracast page.

Basically, thanks to Auracast you’ll be able to hook multiple pairs of headphones, speakers and audio devices to a single source (for example, your phone) and get those shared music sessions going.

That’s not the first time we’ve talked about Auracast. In late August 2023, Samsung announced that after an update, an “unlimited” number of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones could be hooked up to particular Samsung TVs.

Auracast opens a variety of potential use cases and possibilities for further device applications — from augmented or assistive listening in a theater or lecture hall for those who need hearing assistance, to sharing a playlist from your smartphone while on a run with friends. Samsung claims there’s even a way to benefit from multi-language support without translation devices by sending different language interpretations via different channels.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless