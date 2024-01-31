Two cans, one phone: Android 15 might make a DJ out of you and bring mass music-sharing
While it’s only now that some phones are getting the Android 14 update, here we are, talking about Android 15 that’s months and months ahead. It’s the law – in tech, nothing’s too far away, and everything is up for discussion.
This time, it’s not about dreams and wishes. Instead, there are some interesting findings in the Android 14 QPR (Quarterly Platform Releases) Beta 3 code that suggest something fascinating might be part of Android 15 that’s to come this fall.
“Auracast broadcast audio is a new Bluetooth capability that will deliver life-changing audio experiences. It will let you share your audio, unmute your world, and hear your best, enhancing the way you engage with others and the world around you”, reads the official Auracast page.
That’s not the first time we’ve talked about Auracast. In late August 2023, Samsung announced that after an update, an “unlimited” number of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones could be hooked up to particular Samsung TVs.
Auracast opens a variety of potential use cases and possibilities for further device applications — from augmented or assistive listening in a theater or lecture hall for those who need hearing assistance, to sharing a playlist from your smartphone while on a run with friends. Samsung claims there’s even a way to benefit from multi-language support without translation devices by sending different language interpretations via different channels.
This time, it’s not about dreams and wishes. Instead, there are some interesting findings in the Android 14 QPR (Quarterly Platform Releases) Beta 3 code that suggest something fascinating might be part of Android 15 that’s to come this fall.
Per the Android Authority report, the findings are related to audio sharing and the Auracast standard. Without getting too deep into the strings of code and getting too technical, it’s safe to say that if this feature comes built-in, Android 15 will make a DJ out of you.
What’s Auracast?
“Auracast broadcast audio is a new Bluetooth capability that will deliver life-changing audio experiences. It will let you share your audio, unmute your world, and hear your best, enhancing the way you engage with others and the world around you”, reads the official Auracast page.
Basically, thanks to Auracast you’ll be able to hook multiple pairs of headphones, speakers and audio devices to a single source (for example, your phone) and get those shared music sessions going.
That’s not the first time we’ve talked about Auracast. In late August 2023, Samsung announced that after an update, an “unlimited” number of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro headphones could be hooked up to particular Samsung TVs.
Auracast opens a variety of potential use cases and possibilities for further device applications — from augmented or assistive listening in a theater or lecture hall for those who need hearing assistance, to sharing a playlist from your smartphone while on a run with friends. Samsung claims there’s even a way to benefit from multi-language support without translation devices by sending different language interpretations via different channels.
Things that are NOT allowed: