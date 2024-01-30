Another affordable Samsung phone is getting updated to Android 14 in the US
Although Samsung rolled out Android 14 updates to many of its Galaxy devices already, it takes time for these to reach all users. The Galaxy A13 is one of the budget-friendly phones that got updated to Android 14 in mid-January, but it took Samsung a few weeks to make the update available in the United States.
The folks at SamMobile report that the update, which comes with firmware version A135USQU7DXA2, includes the December 2023 security patch. Even if it’s a slightly older security patch, it’s better than nothing.
To make things even more disappointing, the update is only available for the carrier-locked Galaxy A13 units in the US, at least for the moment. It’s rather strange that the US market is getting the update for carrier-locked phones before the unlocked models, but that goes to show how powerful network operators really are.
Make sure to head to Settings / Software update / Download and install if you own a carrier-locked Galaxy A13. Even if you own an unlocked model, it’s worth checking for the update since it shouldn’t take long for these units to receive it as well.
