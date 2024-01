Another affordable Samsung phone is getting updated to Android 14 in the US

Android 14

A135USQU7DXA2

Settings / Software update / Download and install

Although Samsung rolled out Android 14 updates to many of its Galaxy devices already, it takes time for these to reach all users. The Galaxy A13 is one of the budget-friendly phones that got updated toin mid-January, but it took Samsung a few weeks to make the update available in the United States.To make things even more disappointing, the update is only available for the carrier-locked Galaxy A13 units in the US, at least for the moment. It’s rather strange that the US market is getting the update for carrier-locked phones before the unlocked models, but that goes to show how powerful network operators really are.The folks at SamMobile report that the update, which comes with firmware version, includes the December 2023 security patch. Even if it’s a slightly older security patch, it’s better than nothing.Make sure to head toif you own a carrier-locked Galaxy A13. Even if you own an unlocked model, it’s worth checking for the update since it shouldn’t take long for these units to receive it as well.