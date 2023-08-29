New update enables unlimited Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earphones to listen to these Samsung TVs

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Samsung
This September brings something new from Samsung – a software update that will give Galaxy Buds 2 Pro users and owners of some Samsung Smart TVs enhanced audio capabilities. After the update, you’ll be able to hook multiple pairs of Buds 2 Pro to a compatible TV – a Samsung 2023 Neo QLED 8K and 2023 MICRO LED – turning it into a modern radio station. A maximum of two earphone pairs is currently possible.

The tech giant announced today that the new updates will extend LE Audio capabilities to Samsung TVs with Auracast broadcast audio technology. LE Audio stands for “Low Energy Audio” that operates on the Bluetooth Low Energy radio and offers many interesting possibilities and options. Like the use of Auracast: a new Bluetooth capability that allows enhanced broadcasting and offers assistive listening. “LE Audio will also add broadcast audio, enabling an audio source device to broadcast one or more audio streams to an unlimited number of audio sink devices”, the information on the official Bluetooth site reads.

That’s not the first time Samsung is incorporating LE Audio innovative technologies: Galaxy smartphone users benefit from 360 Audio Recording feature that was first introduced in the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 models. Additionally, some Galaxy Book 3 devices offer a better gaming and multimedia experience thanks to the same audio technology that brings improved latency and a clearer listening experience.

Auracast opens a variety of potential use cases and possibilities for further device applications — from augmented or assistive listening in a theater or lecture hall for those who need hearing assistance, to sharing a playlist from your smartphone while on a run with friends. Samsung claims there’s even a way to benefit from multi-language support without translation devices by sending different language interpretations via different channels.

Junho Park, VP and Head of Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics says:
“As an innovator across a wide range of electronic devices — from smartphones to wearables, and from TVs to home appliances — we at Samsung are in a unique position to capitalize on delivering more seamless and extended experiences. LE Audio is a perfect example that shows our commitment to connected experiences across our entire library of devices, and how Samsung is introducing new capabilities and technologies that bring them all together.”

More announcements of Samsung’s connected experiences are expected to surface at this year’s IFA event, held through September 1-5 in Berlin.

