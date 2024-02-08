Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Android 15 could bring something neat and tidy for your grandma

Android
Android 15 could bring something neat and tidy for your grandma
Today’s presumptions are tomorrow’s realities. There’s an interesting finding in the latest Android 14 QPR3 beta that could turn out to be a full-blown feature in the upcoming Android 15.

Google may introduce a new “easy pre-set” mode that optimizes the operating system’s UI for readability (via Android Authority). In other words, this should make an Android phone easier to use by people who aren't tech-savvy (your grandma?) or who have impaired vision.

Android is chock-full of settings and features that could be confusing to navigate through, and the alleged “easy pre-set” mode could change things like the icon and text size, navigation mode, and more to make them larger and easier to operate with.

Android expert Mishaal Rahman Google found some code in the Android 14 QPR3 beta (which will be the third quarterly platform release of Android 14 when it goes stable in June) pointing to a hidden settings page for a new feature called “easy pre-set”.

According to these code findings, the “easy pre-set” mode will optimize the Android UI for “improved readability and ease of navigation.” It specifically does so by “enlarging icons and text, adding contrast and bold, and adding navigation buttons to the bottom of the screen.”

Mishaal was able to manually launch the settings page for this new easy pre-set feature but wasn’t able to actually enable the new mode just yet. However, this mode makes a change when it’s enabled: the current wallpaper is swapped with a pure black image.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow
This too-good-to-be-true deal on the Pixel 7 Pro with 512GB is still live on Amazon somehow
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless