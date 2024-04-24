Up Next:
This is how Android 15 could beef up privacy
When Android 15 comes around, we expect it to be better in each and every way compared to Android 14. A several billion users' mobile operating system could introduce enhanced privacy, according to the latest insights.
The new privacy option in Android 15 could conceal sensitive content when sharing your handset's screen. This is going to be particularly useful and should put an end to accidental leaks of notifications or messages during presentations.
Currently, Android allows screen sharing but lacks the ability to block notifications or incoming messages, posing a risk of exposing sensitive information. However, findings from the Android ninja Mishaal Rahman within the Android 15 Beta 1.1 hint at upcoming improvements.
Once this new feature is added to Android (if it materializes!), it will come with a special tool called an API that helps control different parts of how things look on your phone's screen, like apps and web pages.
This API (Application Programming Interface) could allow you to hide certain things on your screen when you're showing it to others, like during a video call or presentation. For example, it might hide private messages or notifications so they don't pop up and interrupt what you're sharing.
Additionally, a "sensitive notification app protections" flag suggests the ability to block notifications from sensitive apps.
It remains unclear how Android will identify "sensitive" apps, but allowing users to specify apps requiring this protection would enhance usability. Maybe auto add Tinder to the sensitive list?
The new privacy option in Android 15 could conceal sensitive content when sharing your handset's screen. This is going to be particularly useful and should put an end to accidental leaks of notifications or messages during presentations.
After all, nobody should see the "Don't forget to wear your sweater, dear! It's chilly today!" Messenger notification from your grandma while talking about OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) in your 2024 presentation.
Currently, Android allows screen sharing but lacks the ability to block notifications or incoming messages, posing a risk of exposing sensitive information. However, findings from the Android ninja Mishaal Rahman within the Android 15 Beta 1.1 hint at upcoming improvements.
According to him, the latest Android 15 Beta includes references to "Sensitive content protection" for screen sharing, aiming to prevent leaks of notifications, private messages, or other sensitive content. Although the feature is not yet functional, the discovered references provide insight into its potential capabilities.
Once this new feature is added to Android (if it materializes!), it will come with a special tool called an API that helps control different parts of how things look on your phone's screen, like apps and web pages.
This API (Application Programming Interface) could allow you to hide certain things on your screen when you're showing it to others, like during a video call or presentation. For example, it might hide private messages or notifications so they don't pop up and interrupt what you're sharing.
Recommended Stories
It remains unclear how Android will identify "sensitive" apps, but allowing users to specify apps requiring this protection would enhance usability. Maybe auto add Tinder to the sensitive list?
Things that are NOT allowed: