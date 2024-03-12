Оrder Meta Quest 3 for $499.99 now!

Google starts rolling out the Android 14 QPR2 update to US Pixel devices

Google starts rolling out the Android 14 QPR2 update to US Pixel devices
Google announced the Android 14 QPR2 update featuring the March Feature Drop early this month and promised to make it available to all compatible Pixel phones in the United States at the beginning of the week.

True to its promise, the search giant is now rolling out Android 14 QPR2 with the March Feature Drop to US Pixel phones (via 9to5google). Despite the fact that a limited number of Pixel owners in the US have already received the update last week, the official rollout wasn’t supposed to start until March 11.

Apparently, only AT&T, T-Mobile, and Google Fi users have received the update for the moment, so if you’re a Verizon customer, you’ll have to wait a while longer.

Just a heads-up that the Android 14 QPR2 update with March Feature Drop is rolling out to the following Pixel devices: Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro.

The March 2024 update includes a bunch of improvements and bug fixes for Pixel users. It addresses issues with audio quality with connected Bluetooth devices and those causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions.

It also adds general improvements for stability and performance with certain system apps, as well as enhancements for face unlock and Wi-Fi connection. Make sure to check out the official changelog for the full list of changes included in the March 2024 update.
