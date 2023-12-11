Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 is out now for your eligible Pixel devices
The latest bug fixes and performance improvements have arrived for Android 14 Beta with the release of QPR2 Beta 2. This update is available for Pixel devices enrolled in the beta program and addresses issues like battery information, biometrics, and the Internet Quick Settings tile.
The update is relatively small at 537MB and includes the December 2023 security patch. It's available for Pixel 5a, Pixel 6 series, Pixel 7 series, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, and the new Pixel 8/8 Pro.
Android 14 QPR2 Beta 2 system update on the Pixel Fold
Top Resolved Issues
- Fixed an issue where battery usage information that was reported in system settings was sometimes incorrect. (Issue #312121998)
- Fixed an issue where the fingerprint icon on the lock screen would sometimes display before other information had loaded in always-on display mode. (Issue #311265905)
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the biometric prompt to crash, causing it to be dismissed before a user could interact with it.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the Internet Quick Settings tile to indicate that there was no Wi-Fi connection, even when the device was connected to a Wi-Fi network.
Other Known Issues
Android platform
- Sometimes when a user unlocks the device using their fingerprint, there is no haptic feedback.
- For Pixel Fold devices, sometimes after a user unlocks the device while it's folded, the inner display doesn't turn on after unfolding the device.
- The Assistant At a Glance widget sometimes displays weather information for the wrong location.
As with past Pixel updates, this update will be automatically installed OTA (over-the-air) on your device within five days. However, if you'd like to install the update immediately, you can do so manually by going to Settings > System > System updates. Remember, you need to be part of the beta program for this update to apply to your Pixel device. To sign up, simply visit g.co/androidbeta and enroll.
While the early access to new features in the Android 14 Beta is tempting, it's important to remember that these builds are still in development. This means you might encounter bugs and glitches that can affect your experience. If you prefer a smooth and stable experience, staying with the official Android 14 release is the recommended option.
