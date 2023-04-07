You will soon be able to stream and control your Android device from a Chromebook

Google is finally rolling out the "app streaming" feature they first announced at CES 2022!



This feature uses new APIs in Android 13 to let you stream and control your Android apps from your Chromebook!



This won't be a Pixel-exclusive feature, either! https://t.co/GelNPxi8gjpic.twitter.com/VrD0t1Rn1N — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) April 4, 2023





According to the above tweet, Mishaal was able to enable the feature due to Google finally rolling out an update to the "Cross-Device Services" app, an app that has been present on Pixel phones for some time now, although inactive. Furthermore, it appears from his findings, that a Pixel phone will not be required for this to work as he was able to get this to work on different devices. The only true requirement known at this point is that the device needs to be running Android 13, but not every device running Android 13 will support it.





Once the app streaming feature goes live, Android users with a Chromebook will be able to control their phone from the ChromeOS device by running the apps already installed in a smaller window of the Chromebook screen. This can be particularly helpful and convenient when receiving notifications from your Android smartphone that you want to act on immediately —such as when responding to a meeting invite or quickly replying to a message— without having to switch devices.



