Amazon UK has the Oppo Find X5 flagship on a penny-pinching 40% off

Is it worth it to get the Oppo Find X5 in 2023?

6.5” Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Runs on the Snapdragon 888 SoC

8GB of RAM

256GB of internal storage

Triple camera array developed in partnership with Hasselblad

○ 50MP main

○ 13MP telephoto

○ 50 MP ultrawide

Color OS, based on Android 12 out of the box

A 4800 mAh battery, capable of 80W wired and 50W wireless charging



Speaking of which, Color OS is pretty close to stock Android as soon as you remove all of the pre-installed apps. What is cool though is that Oppo has included tons of neat little customization features, unique to their version of Android, which are bound to make you smile.



Is the Oppo Find X5 still a good smartphone in 2023?

All in all, the Oppo Find X5 is still a great choice for a daily driver. You can expect fluid performance, tons of customization options and solid camera results. And all of this is without the mention of the £300 off that you'll be getting for the white variant of the Find X5, while the black option bumps the discount slightly for a £309 price point. These are tremendously fair prices for the British market, especially when we're talking about a pretty recent flagship. So, if all this rang the right set of bells, then click the link before the offer has expired!





