Amazon UK has the Oppo Find X5 flagship on a penny-pinching 40% off
Oppo — parent company of OnePlus — isn’t only in the business of owning other businesses. It also makes electronics, including smartphones of a wide range, and its flagships are truly impressive on numerous occasions. And if you happen to be located in the UK you have a further chance to become impressed with a terrific discount.
But naturally, with you being here, you are likely already a techie that is familiar with Oppo’s achievements, so let’s get down to business: the Oppo Find X5 — the company’s 2022 flagship — is now on a heavy 40% discount with Amazon in the United Kingdom!
But with all the recent events, we wouldn’t blame you if you needed a quick refresher on why you’d be interested in the Find X5. So, the gist of it is that this is a powerhouse of a phone with truly impressive camera capabilities, that is worthy of your hard earned dosh.
Here’s a quick rundown of all the important specs that the Oppo Find X5 comes with:
Okay, to kick things off, don’t let that Snapdragon 888 from 2020 bother you. Regardless of its age, it is still plenty powerful, with its benchmark results being just a bar shorter than those of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.
And if you feel like that the camera array looks familiar, it's for good reason. That’s the same setup as featured on the X5 Pro and its performance is just as impressive. The X5 achieves miraculous results in low light conditions and photo colors have that special Hasselblad magic behind them, which is always a nice touch.
Just in case the branding has you worried due to some infamous connotations, then calm your mind. This phone comes with all required Google services and with four years of security updates, which includes three years of OS upgrades.
Speaking of which, Color OS is pretty close to stock Android as soon as you remove all of the pre-installed apps. What is cool though is that Oppo has included tons of neat little customization features, unique to their version of Android, which are bound to make you smile.
All in all, the Oppo Find X5 is still a great choice for a daily driver. You can expect fluid performance, tons of customization options and solid camera results. And all of this is without the mention of the £300 off that you'll be getting for the white variant of the Find X5, while the black option bumps the discount slightly for a £309 price point. These are tremendously fair prices for the British market, especially when we're talking about a pretty recent flagship. So, if all this rang the right set of bells, then click the link before the offer has expired!
Is it worth it to get the Oppo Find X5 in 2023?
The camera array design is an absolutely standout feature.
- 6.5” Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
- Runs on the Snapdragon 888 SoC
- 8GB of RAM
- 256GB of internal storage
- Triple camera array developed in partnership with Hasselblad
○ 50MP main
○ 13MP telephoto
○ 50 MP ultrawide
- 32MP selfie hole-punch selfie snapper
- Color OS, based on Android 12 out of the box
- A 4800 mAh battery, capable of 80W wired and 50W wireless charging
Is the Oppo Find X5 still a good smartphone in 2023?
