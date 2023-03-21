Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon UK has the Oppo Find X5 flagship on a penny-pinching 40% off

Deals Oppo
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon UK has the Oppo Find X5 flagship on a penny-pinching 40% off
Oppo — parent company of OnePlus — isn’t only in the business of owning other businesses. It also makes electronics, including smartphones of a wide range, and its flagships are truly impressive on numerous occasions. And if you happen to be located in the UK you have a further chance to become impressed with a terrific discount. 

OPPO Find X5 5G in Black

High-end performance, capable interface and a responsive screen, now available in classy black and a 41% discount at Amazon UK.
£309 off (41%)
Buy at Amazon

Oppo Find X5 in White

An impressive audio-visual experience and the ability to capture every moment at the tip of your fingerprints, now in minimal white and at a 40% discount at Amazon UK.
£300 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon


But naturally, with you being here, you are likely already a techie that is familiar with Oppo’s achievements, so let’s get down to business: the Oppo Find X5 — the company’s 2022 flagship — is now on a heavy 40% discount with Amazon in the United Kingdom!

But with all the recent events, we wouldn’t blame you if you needed a quick refresher on why you’d be interested in the Find X5. So, the gist of it is that this is a powerhouse of a phone with truly impressive camera capabilities, that is worthy of your hard earned dosh.

Is it worth it to get the Oppo Find X5 in 2023?




Here’s a quick rundown of all the important specs that the Oppo Find X5 comes with:

  • 6.5” Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate
  • Runs on the Snapdragon 888 SoC
  • 8GB of RAM
  • 256GB of internal storage
  • Triple camera array developed in partnership with Hasselblad
    ○ 50MP main
    ○ 13MP telephoto
    ○ 50 MP ultrawide
  • 32MP selfie hole-punch selfie snapper
  • Color OS, based on Android 12 out of the box
  • A 4800 mAh battery, capable of 80W wired and 50W wireless charging

Okay, to kick things off, don’t let that Snapdragon 888 from 2020 bother you. Regardless of its age, it is still plenty powerful, with its benchmark results being just a bar shorter than those of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

And if you feel like that the camera array looks familiar, it's for good reason. That’s the same setup as featured on the X5 Pro and its performance is just as impressive. The X5 achieves miraculous results in low light conditions and photo colors have that special Hasselblad magic behind them, which is always a nice touch.

Just in case the branding has you worried due to some infamous connotations, then calm your mind. This phone comes with all required Google services and with four years of security updates, which includes three years of OS upgrades. 

Speaking of which, Color OS is pretty close to stock Android as soon as you remove all of the pre-installed apps. What is cool though is that Oppo has included tons of neat little customization features, unique to their version of Android, which are bound to make you smile.

Is the Oppo Find X5 still a good smartphone in 2023? 


All in all, the Oppo Find X5 is still a great choice for a daily driver. You can expect fluid performance, tons of customization options and solid camera results. And all of this is without the mention of the £300 off that you'll be getting for the white variant of the Find X5, while the black option bumps the discount slightly for a £309 price point. These are tremendously fair prices for the British market, especially when we're talking about a pretty recent flagship. So, if all this rang the right set of bells, then click the link before the offer has expired!

And in case this one is not up your alley, browse more of our top UK deals here:


Loading Comments...

Latest News

Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Oppo Find X6 Pro brings the best zoom camera, 2500 nits display, and voice call privacy
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Sony's best camera phone is at its lowest price ever!
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Oppo Find X6 Series images leaked ahead of official announcement
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Update to Pixel Watch allows you to use the watch even with a dead battery
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Much needed March security patch and March Feature Drop are finally here for the Pixel 6 models
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini
Report indicates iPhone 14 Plus sells much better than iPhone 13 mini

Popular stories

Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
Google Messages tweaked to provide more clarity through minimalism
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
6 months later, iPhone 14 is Apple’s worst upgrade ever: Tim Cook’s big apology - new iPhone 15!
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy has Microsoft's productive Surface Pro 7+ tablet on sale at a killer price with a keyboard
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
Best Buy is spoiling us rotten with record-low Pixel 7 price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless