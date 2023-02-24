Amazon UK discount makes the flagship-like Google Pixel 6a a no-brainer

If you are based in the UK and are on the hunt for a flagship-class phone with a budget price, the Google Pixel 6a is on sale.





Almost all manufacturers sell mid-tier phones, but Google's budget handsets offer the most value for money. The Pixel 6a takes the best features of its pricier Pixel 6 siblings and puts them into a smaller and more affordable form factor.





So while you don't get high-end features like wireless charging and a 120Hz screen, you get all the things that matter. The display is 6.1 inches and it's an OLED panel, which is still something of a novelty for budget phones.





Google Pixel 6a 6.1 inches OLED screen | Google Tensor chip | 12.2MP + 12MP rear cameras | 4,410mAh battery £124 off (31%) Buy at Amazon





The phone has the same Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The chip has been made by Google and this gives the phones an edge over handsets with third-party chips as home-grown components allow for better optimization and allow devices to perform better with less. Apps load quickly and performance is more than adequate for most users.





Also, this is the only current Android mid-ranger with a premium chip. Others are fueled by mid-tier chipsets





Google's phones are known for their camera wizardry and the Pixel 6a is no different. It has a dual camera system that produces crisp and contrasty photos and can even outdo pricier top camera phones of 2023 at times.





The device has a 4,410mAh battery and a 60Hz refresh rate means that it doesn't get drained quickly. Google's phones also get software updates before other Android phones.





At £399, the Pixel 6a is already an affordable phone, but Amazon UK has made it a no-brainer after a 31 percent discount. This brings the price down to £275.47.





If you have been thinking about picking up a mid-ranger with flagship aspirations, you can't do better than the Pixel 6a, unless you are fine with the small LCD panel and single camera setup of the iPhone SE, or Samsung A series phones with slower chips and less capable cameras.