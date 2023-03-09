Amazon UK has two awesome TicWatch smartwatches on sale at unbeatable prices





Two of these are without a doubt the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra and TicWatch E3, and if their names sound the least bit familiar, you'll probably be delighted to see their already reasonable price points substantially marked down by Amazon on British shores.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra Wear OS Smartwatch with Built-In GPS, Dual-Layer Display Technology, Up to 45 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Snapdragon Wear 4100 Processor, NFC, Microphone, Speaker, Rugged Design £100 off (35%) Buy at Amazon TicWatch E3 Wear OS Smartwatch with GPS, 1.3-Inch Touchscreen, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, NFC, Snapdragon Wear 4100 Processor £65 off (36%) Buy at Amazon





The e-commerce giant's UK branch is impressively charging a whopping £100 and £65 less than usual for the Pro 3 Ultra and E3 respectively, which unsurprisingly makes these Android and iOS-compatible bad boys more affordable than ever before.









We're talking about Mobvoi's very ingenious dual-layer display technology, which, well, layers one super-energy-efficient monochrome screen over a sharp full-color Always-On AMOLED panel to maximize battery life, functionality, and versatility.





If you don't need the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra to show you a lot of information in great detail, clarity, and color, its "Essential Mode" will squeeze up to 45 days (!!!) of endurance out of its large 577mAh cell, while using the timepiece in a standard "Smart Mode" takes that rating down to 72 hours... which is also not bad.





The rest of the specs and features are similarly solid, especially at an unprecedented 35 percent discount from a £289.99 British list price, including everything from standalone GPS connectivity to 24-hour heart rate monitoring, a blood oxygen sensor, IP68 water and dust resistance, built-in barometer support, in-depth sleep tracking, stress management, Google Pay capabilities, and a decidedly premium design made to survive the everyday pressures of your active, outdoor lifestyle.





The TicWatch E3 is surprisingly capable of a lot of the same things as its costlier cousin, lacking of course the groundbreaking dual-layer screen technology while keeping an eye on your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, stress, and outdoor workouts. The TicWatch E3 is surprisingly capable of a lot of the same things as its costlier cousin, lacking of course the groundbreaking dual-layer screen technology while keeping an eye on your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, sleep quality, stress, and outdoor workouts.





The design is slightly less robust but the battery life is pretty solid... for a "standard" Wear OS smartwatch, not to mention that the two TicWatches on sale in the UK right now at new all-time low prices also come packing identically powerful Snapdragon Wear 4100 processors. The E3, of course, is normally considerably cheaper than the Pro 3 Ultra, at £179.99, so its seemingly smaller 65 quid discount equates to a similarly hefty 36 percent slashed off its regular price.