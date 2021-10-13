TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset officially unveiled

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset officially unveiled0
According to Mobvoi, its new smartwatch offers an increased 40% performance over the TicWatch Pro 3. More importantly, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, which makes it compatible with Wear OS 3 and many of Google’s new apps reserved for smartwatches running on this particular platform.
The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is IP68-certified and it’s been made using US Military Standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) materials, which means it can withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, solar radiation, shock, and low pressure.
As expected, the smartwatch features a full suite of health monitoring functions such as heart rate monitoring, IHB/AFib detection that lets you know if your heartbeat is too fast, too slow or irregular, mental fatigue assessments, and energy levels monitor.
As far as the price goes, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will be available from today via Mobvoi and Amazon for $300/€300/£290, while the TicWatch Pro 3 UItra with 4G will be launched in November for €360/£330.