TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset officially unveiled

Mobvoi teased the launch of its new smartwatch since the beginning of the month, so today’s announcement is no surprise at all. The new TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is a step up from the company’s previous TicWatch Pro 3 GPS model when it comes to performance, yet the price remains the same.According to Mobvoi, its new smartwatch offers an increased 40% performance over the TicWatch Pro 3. More importantly, it’s powered by Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, which makes it compatible with Wear OS 3 and many of Google’s new apps reserved for smartwatches running on this particular platform.Unfortunately, Mobvoi doesn’t make any mentions about the Wear OS version running on the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS, but we're hoping it's Wear OS 3. Specs-wise, the new smartwatch feels like a really solid product: 1.4 -inch AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass, 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, NFC (Near Field Communications) support, microphone, and speaker.The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS is IP68-certified and it’s been made using US Military Standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) materials, which means it can withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, solar radiation, shock, and low pressure.As expected, the smartwatch features a full suite of health monitoring functions such as heart rate monitoring, IHB/AFib detection that lets you know if your heartbeat is too fast, too slow or irregular, mental fatigue assessments, and energy levels monitor.Just like the company’s other smartwatches, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS offers users the option to choose between two modes: Smart Mode that offers up to 72 hours of battery and Essential Mode where app usage and limited but battery life can go up to 45 days.As far as the price goes, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS will be available from today via Mobvoi and Amazon for $300/€300/£290, while the TicWatch Pro 3 UItra with 4G will be launched in November for €360/£330.