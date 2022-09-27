Brand spanking new Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on sale at an all-time low price





The Galaxy Z Fold 4 came out just last month and it offers better performance, cameras, and durability than the Z Fold 3





It packs Qualcomm's latest chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is much more powerful and efficient than its predecessor's SoC.





The phone also features more capable cameras. The 12MP main camera has been swapped out for a 50MP main sensor and the zoom on the telephoto lens has been increased to 3x. The main display has an under-display camera for unobtrusive viewing and it is now covered by more pixels and is normally not visible.





Galaxy Z Fold 4 7.6 inches inner screen | 6.2 inches outer screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset | 50MP main camera | 4MP under-display camera | 10MP selfie camera | 4,400mAh battery $209 off (12%) Buy at Amazon





Samsung has also made changes to the shape of the phone and made bezels around the cover screen smaller which makes the Z Fold 4 easier to use. The crease on the inner display is also far less prominent now.





For those worried about durability, the phone features more durable materials and offers better damage protection than the Z Fold 3.





The Fold 4 runs the big screen-focused Android 12L operating system and the device will get four operating system updates and five years of security support.





All in all, thanks to the improvements made by Samsung, the Fold 4 is not just one of the best foldable phones around, it's now better equipped to compete with mainstream phones, thanks to its better cameras and robustness. In fact, considering that it even supports a stylus, it's ahead of most smartphones around.





The 256GB model, which usually retails for $1,799.99, is currently selling for $1,591, meaning you get to save $209. The 512GB model has been discounted by 11 percent and can be yours for $1,709 instead of $1,919.99.





Since this is a new phone, it rarely gets such cash discounts, and this is an all -time low price so get yours before stock runs out. Since this is a new phone, it rarely gets such cash discounts, and this is an all -time low price so get yours before stock runs out.