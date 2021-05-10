10 invaluable Amazon Prime benefits you didn't know about (2021)





1. Amazon Music Sure, it’s not Sure, it’s not Amazon Music Unlimited, which gives you access to 70 million songs, but it let’s you stream 2 million songs and podcasts on-demand. It’s perfect for casual listeners, and you might not ever need to upgrade to Unlimited if you manage to find all your favorite albums on the standard version of the app. Still, if you want a premium subscription for a streaming service, check out our mega music streaming services comparison to find out which one is best for you.





2. Amazon Photos We're living in the cloud era. It’s seriously that simple and amazing! Backup and share your photos with unlimited, full-resolution photo storage. You can add your pictures in the free Amazon Photos app for We're living in the cloud era. It’s seriously that simple and amazing! Backup and share your photos with unlimited, full-resolution photo storage. You can add your pictures in the free Amazon Photos app for Android iOS and online and view them on all your devices from anywhere in the world. No SSD, flash drive, or memory card needed. Did we mention that it's FREE!?





3. Share your Prime benefits Did you know you can link your account with one other adult to share shipping, streaming access to movies/TV shows, Prime Reading, and Prime Photos? If you didn’t, you’re welcome! Now you can split the cost for your prime membership with your roommate without having to feel robbed for sharing your password for free! Plus, students get a discount, so it’s truly a steal.





4. Prime Reading Automatically included in your Amazon Prime membership, Prime Reading lets your library card rest in favor of a private e-library with a selection of over 1000 books and magazines. This one is also shareable in your household, meaning you can share your Reading account with family members or friends. Popular titles include Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling and The Butterfly Garden by Dot Hutchison. Reading even lets you listen to audiobooks without the need for an Audible subscription!





5. Prime Wardrobe It’s that simple: You order, and try on clothes, shoes, jewelry and accessories at home. Only then you decide whether you’d like to pay and keep them, or simply ship them back to Amazon. It’s Zappos “runlimited” on steroids. We see this being helpful to fussy shoppers, but also to people with limited mobility, who can’t go to a store. Definitely a good one!





6. Free ultrafast grocery delivery Ever dreamed of doing your grocery shopping from the comfort of your home? With Prime, you can. You have to shop on Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods Market, but even then, it’s a service that can save the day!



Bear in mind that as it stands this one is only available in 15 US cities: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington D.C.





7. Key by Amazon This one is rather vague if you look at the title, but what it enables is truly incredible. “Key” lets you receive Amazon packages securely inside your home, garage, or even in your car trunk - perfect for those on the move. It’s secure too. You can check the status of our door and monitor deliveries right from the Key by Amazon App.





8. Amazon Kids+ Formerly known as Formerly known as FreeTime Unlimited Amazon Kids+ gives you unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, educational apps, games, and premium kid’s skills. Unfortunately, in this case you still have to subscribe separately, but Prime members get a 40% discount, bringing the price to just $2.99 per month!





9. Audible perks Well, as you might know, Audible is also an Amazon company. Prime members get any two titles free with an Audible Premium Plus trial and subscription. If you aren’t a Prime member, you get only one. Moreover, The Audible Plus Catalog gives you access to podcasts, guided wellness, and Audible Originals!





10. Free, fast shipping on all Zappos orders Just like Audible, Woot! and Twitch, Zappos is also owned by Amazon! Therefore, you get some exclusive perks associated with your orders there. You get a 30-day “runlimited guarantee”, which lets you wear your shoes for 30 days before deciding to keep them; Prime shipping; a 10% student, teacher, and military discount, and more.





What we learned





Your Amazon Prime membership is not only a delivery subscription that happens to let you watch some of your favorite movies on Prime Video. It's so much more! The ten benefits we've listed are incredible, but the truth is there are even more. Altogether, they can save you a lot of resources!





For example, Prime Wardrobe is a fantastic opportunity to save time from shopping in-store, and we know that time is money . Prime Photos can save you hundreds of dollars, as you won't need an external storage drive to keep your photos and videos.





You can find information about all benefits included with your Amazon Prime membership here