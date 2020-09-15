Amazon rebrands FreeTime to Amazon Kids, adds new features
With the new names comes another interesting feature that will allow kids to broadcast a voice message to Alexa devices in the household. The feature is called Announcements and requires parental consent to be activated.
The content section of the service has also been expanded with hundreds of new video titles hand-selected for ages six to 12, including gaming playthrough videos and PG and live-action titles from popular brands and characters like Angry Birds, LEGO, Transformers, Barbie, Carmen Sandiego. Various music stations from iHeartRadio Family have been added directly on the Amazon Kids home screen as well.
Amazon Kids service remains free for parents, while Kids+ subscriptions start at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for everyone else. The new feature will be rolling out in the following weeks.