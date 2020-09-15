Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Amazon rebrands FreeTime to Amazon Kids, adds new features

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Sep 15, 2020, 6:28 AM
Amazon rebrands FreeTime to Amazon Kids, adds new features
Amazon announced today that FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited are becoming Amazon Kids and Amazon Kids+. The rebranding aims to give a more relevant name to the kids-centric services of the company, as well as add new features to the table. FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited have enjoyed great popularity among parents and kids in the past few years, with more than 20 million parents using the service.

Amazon Kids and Kids+ build upon the tools and content, offered by FreeTime. Amazon Kids+ already offers more than 20,000 books, movies, Audible books, games, and Spanish-language content designed just for kids, and they can access it easily on their Amazon Fire tablet. There’s a new home screen theme, recommended for kids eight and up, that allows Amazon Fire to look and feel more like a "grown-up" tablet, without compromising content filters and other restrictions set in the Amazon Parent Dashboard.


With the new names comes another interesting feature that will allow kids to broadcast a voice message to Alexa devices in the household. The feature is called Announcements and requires parental consent to be activated.

The content section of the service has also been expanded with hundreds of new video titles hand-selected for ages six to 12, including gaming playthrough videos and PG and live-action titles from popular brands and characters like Angry Birds, LEGO, Transformers, Barbie, Carmen Sandiego. Various music stations from iHeartRadio Family have been added directly on the Amazon Kids home screen as well.

Amazon Kids service remains free for parents, while Kids+ subscriptions start at $2.99 per month for Prime members and $4.99 per month for everyone else. The new feature will be rolling out in the following weeks.

