Native YouTube Music and Amazon Music apps coming to Tesla EVs
Up Next:
Tesla managed to ink many partnerships with important software developers to have their apps ported to its cars. As people spend more and more time in their cars, the technology inside vehicles has advanced to allow drivers to connect to the other ecosystem they typically use while outside their cars.
But that doesn’t seem to be an issue for the Tesla OS, which already offers Tesla drivers access to almost all the important apps and services that the other operating systems offer.
Apparently, several Tesla models are getting a new update, which adds support for Amazon Music and YouTube Music among other things. Specifically, the Tesla S, Tesla 3, Tesla X, and Tesla Y are eligible for this update, which is expected to be rolled out very soon.
Although Tesla drivers could access YouTube Music in their cars by connecting their phones via Bluetooth, the experience is limited because it misses many features that are otherwise available in the native app.
More importantly, YouTube Music allows users to build and listen to their own playlists without having to pay a subscription like other music streaming services. This means that Tesla drivers will save a lot of money if they’re already subscribed to a different music streaming service (i.e. Spotify).
Android, iOS, Windows, and Mac OS are just some of the operating systems that provide access to various apps and services. However, Elon Musk-owned Tesla is not using any of the ecosystems related to these operating systems like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
But that doesn’t seem to be an issue for the Tesla OS, which already offers Tesla drivers access to almost all the important apps and services that the other operating systems offer.
Unfortunately, there were two services that were missing until recently, Amazon Music and YouTube Music. But that’s about to change as Not a Tesla App (via Android Authority) reports that both music streaming services are coming to Tesla EVs.
Apparently, several Tesla models are getting a new update, which adds support for Amazon Music and YouTube Music among other things. Specifically, the Tesla S, Tesla 3, Tesla X, and Tesla Y are eligible for this update, which is expected to be rolled out very soon.
Although Tesla drivers could access YouTube Music in their cars by connecting their phones via Bluetooth, the experience is limited because it misses many features that are otherwise available in the native app.
More importantly, YouTube Music allows users to build and listen to their own playlists without having to pay a subscription like other music streaming services. This means that Tesla drivers will save a lot of money if they’re already subscribed to a different music streaming service (i.e. Spotify).
The bad news is we have no idea when the new update will drop, but we suspect it won’t be long now since the changelog has been leaked.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: