Apple determined to announce next-gen CarPlay in 2023
Remember Apple’s CarPlay-related announcements at WWDC 2022? That’s right, they promised many things coming, including an immersive symbiosis between the iPhone and the car. Since then, however, things have been pretty quiet.
Now that we’re in the last two months of 2023 (I know, I know, technically it’s October, but the way time flies we can safely say it’s already November), Apple insists that CarPlay announcements are coming in 2023.
Apple previously said that the following automakers have signed on to support next-generation CarPlay: Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Lincoln, Audi, Volvo, Honda, Porsche, Nissan, Ford, Jaguar, Acura, Polestar, Infiniti, and Renault.
Apple’s plans for the next-gen CarPlay can be described simply as bonkers: the iPhone-powered CarPlay of the future will let you control everything, from your car radio to the A/C, to the position of your seats. There’s more of the same: Apple wants to control every display in your car to show all kinds of information and grant you full control over your vehicle's operational, comfort, and media features.
9to5Mac’s Editor-in-chief Chance Miller has spotted some interesting information on Apple’s website that’s dedicated to the CarPlay project. Here’s what the Cupertino giant is teasing us with:
This next generation of CarPlay is the ultimate iPhone experience for the car. It provides content for all the driver’s screens including the instrument cluster, ensuring a cohesive design experience that is the very best of your car and your iPhone. Vehicle functions like radio and temperature controls are handled right from CarPlay. And personalization options ranging from widgets to selecting curated gauge cluster designs make it unique to the driver.
On that same webpage, Apple adds: “Vehicle announcements coming in late 2023”. Per Miller, the fact that Apple hasn’t updated this date means they’re on track with actually bringing some announcements in 2023.
Do you want an Apple car?
