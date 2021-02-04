Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Amazon is holding a big sale on Kindle e-readers just in time for Valentine's Day

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 04, 2021, 9:04 AM
Because they're not the most sophisticated gadgets out there, Amazon's e-book readers tend to come with extremely reasonable price points attached to their names right off the bat and score substantial discounts far less often than the e-commerce giant's in-house Fire tablets or Echo-branded smart home devices.

At the same time, however, a Kindle can be a very thoughtful and useful gift for both Christmas and Valentine's Day, so it shouldn't come as a big surprise that a number of different models are currently on sale at their lowest prices since the holidays.

In fact, Amazon's newest Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Kids Editions have last been this affordable during the company's extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 festivities a couple of months ago. Otherwise put, you don't want to miss out on the latest round of savings if you're in the market for a robust, lightweight, reliable, and long-lasting device capable of holding all your favorite (digital) books and more.

Starting from the bottom of the food chain, the entry-level 2019-released Amazon Kindle can be had right now for $25 less than its usual price of $89.99 and $109.99 with and without ads respectively, equating to fairly large 28 and 23 percent markdowns. This thing is no pushover, mind you, including a built-in adjustable front light for all-day (and all-night) reading in any environment, as well as a glare-free 6-inch touchscreen, 8 gigs of internal storage space, and a battery life measured in weeks rather than hours.

Of course, if you're willing to spend a little extra dough, the 10th-gen Kindle Paperwhite, released all the way back in 2018, upgrades the 6-inch display from a modest 167 to a 300 ppi resolution while also adding IPX8 waterproofing to the equation. 

The Paperwhite looks sleeker as well, thanks to a flush-front design, typically starting at $129.99 in an 8GB storage variant and fetching $159.99 with 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room. Both those price tags are heavily reduced at the time of this writing, by 35 and 40 bucks respectively.

Last but certainly not least for parents looking to keep their children busy and safe while using some sort of a tech product, the colorful Kindle Kids Edition currently goes for $30 less than its usual price of $109.99 with a 2-year worry-free guarantee and a "kid-friendly" (read super-sturdy) protective cover included.

