Save 50% on Amazon's Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 25, 2021, 3:53 AM
Amazon is running a promotion on its Echo Show 5 smart display with Alexa, so if you want to save a bunch of money when you buy one, then you should definitely check out this deal. As the title says, the smart display is now 50% off and if you're a Prime member, you'll get free shipping on the device.

The Amazon Echo Show 5 is available in two colorway options – Charcoal and Sandstone, and both are on sale right now. Considering the smart display typically sells for $90, you'll be saving quite a lot of money if you need a smart display in your home.

This particular smart display features a large 5.5-inch screen that lets you take and make video calls with the Alexa app or Skype. You can also make video calls and send messages to your friends who also own an Echo device with a screen.

But that's not all. With Amazon's Echo Show 5, you can voice control compatible devices like security cameras, smart lights, and thermostats. And since this is a smart display, you can use Amazon Photos and Alexa to turn the home screen into a digital frame.

