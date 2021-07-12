All of Amazon's best kid-friendly Fire tablets and Echo devices are on sale at big discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





This extensive sale is dedicated entirely to tech-loving kids (and their cost-conscious parents), covering around a dozen new and old devices, many of which have never been this affordable for non-Amazon Prime members.



the recently released Kids Pro editions of the Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 tablets at excellent discounts ranging from as little as $40 to as much as $70.





Given that the compact Fire 7 Kids Pro slate normally starts at a very reasonable $99.99, even its somewhat modest-sounding $40 markdown equates to a solid 40 percent slashed off that aforementioned list price.



In fact, the larger, sharper, and more powerful Fire HD 8 and HD 10 Kids Pros are the slightly worse bargains when viewed from that standpoint, costing at the time of this writing 36 and 35 percent less than usual respectively.



Parents of older children will be happy to see the non-Pro Fire 7, HD 8, and HD 10 Kids Editions sold at the exact same prices after identical discounts, although that's actually far from an unprecedented move on Amazon's part.



only a couple of months old , which obviously means this is the first time you can save 15 bucks on it... with or without an Amazon Prime membership



As always, we expect these Alexa-powered promotions to expire fairly quickly... before eventually coming back a few months down the line, so if you (or your children) don't like to wait, it might be a good idea to take advantage of the latest substantial discounts on some of the best Fire slates and Echo-branded devices while you can.

