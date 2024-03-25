This new Amazon Fire HD 8 deal with 1-year warranty is smoking hot





That's definitely not going to burn a hole in your pocket, and believe it or not, the Amazon Fire HD 8 units currently on offer at Woot in exchange for 60 bucks come with 1-year warranties as well. That beats Fire slates sold directly through their manufacturer, which typically include a modest 90-day warranty, thus giving bargain hunters just a little bit of additional peace of mind compared to your usual Woot deal.

Amazon Fire HD 8 2020 Release, 64GB Storage, 2GB RAM, Quad-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 8-Inch Touchscreen with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, 2MP Rear-Facing Camera, 2MP Front Camera, Slate Color, New, 1-Year Warranty Included $95 off (61%) $59 99 $154 99 Buy at Woot





The Fire HD 8 on special sale until April 9 (or while supplies last) is a bit older than what Amazon sells right now at $100 and up, having seen daylight back in 2020. But the differences between this previous generation and the latest 2022 edition are marginal, not really justifying the current price gap.





Given the 64 gigs of internal storage space present here, you're looking at saving a very cool 95 bucks from the original list price of the 2020 Fire HD 8. That's a massive discount for what was already a decently affordable tablet with "all-day" battery life, a reasonably sharp display in tow, and a "modern" USB-C port for fast and convenient charging.





Of course, this is by no means one of the best Android tablets around today, but we also can't think of any better options at a comparable price point with similarly respectable features and a whole 1-year warranty.





On top of everything, Woot is ready to give you a $5 coupon as well that you can use on a future purchase of your choice. All you need to do is enter the "SMARTFIVE" code at checkout before March 29, and poof, another five bucks will essentially be slashed off the already amazing price of Amazon's Fire HD 8 (10th Gen).

When is it okay to play with fire? When you can get a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 8-inch tablet with 64GB storage at a measly $59.99.