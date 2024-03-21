Up Next:
The Big Spring Sale makes the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) dirt-cheap for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Amazon 2024 Spring Sale event is still here, scheduled to last until March 25. And if you want a new Amazon tablet for your daily entertainment needs, now’s the time to save big on the all-new Fire HD 10 (2023). The Big Spring Sale event brings a 32% discount on this ultra-budget-friendly device.
If we don’t count Amazon’s Black Friday 2023 offer, the 32% markdown lands this 2023-released tablet at its best price. What’s more, it hasn’t seen discounts in over a month. Plus, considering that the next shopping event won’t come another several months, you realize that now’s indeed a great time to get this entertainment device at lower prices.
Of course, only some people can put up with basic everyday performance. If you can afford to extend your budget, you might want to choose something more powerful. Browse other awesome Amazon Spring Sale tablet deals for inspiration.
On the performance side, you probably won’t enjoy ultra-fast performance or stellar multitasking capabilities. Still, this affordable tablet is good enough for everyday video streaming or web browsing. It also supports the Amazon Stylus Pen, which lets you experience a more natural digital writing experience. The slate is even suitable for children.
Let’s sum up. This tablet has a decent display, is good for everyday tasks, has up to 13 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Amazon Stylus Pen. All of that now costs less than $100. What more could you ask for?
With that in mind, the Fire HD 10 (2023) easily rivals many of the best budget-friendly tablets. For its price, it offers decent specs, featuring a 10.1-inch 1080p Full HD display. This puppy is super sleek and lightweight thanks to its strengthened glass design. So, you can take it with you everywhere you go.
