Score an awesome entertainment tablet on the cheap and grab a Fire HD 10 for up to 53% off
We all know that tablets are expensive. But not everyone can shell out huge amounts of cash on one of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 slates, for example. Also, not everyone needs a tablet with super-duper performance, so it makes no sense to spend that much on a new slate only to use it for watching videos and browsing the web.
At the moment, the 32GB variant of this affordable fella is on sale at an $80 discount and can be yours for a whopping 53% off its price. This means you can now snag a unit for just $69.99 instead of $149.99. Unsurprisingly, being available at Woot, this offer has a timer on it and will stay up for grabs for a few more days or while supplies last. So, don't waste time and pull the trigger on this deal now while you can.
It's worth noting that this is the ad-supported option, which means you'll sadly see sponsored ads on your device's lock screen. Moreover, the slate doesn't support Google's Play Store. That being said, it works with Amazon's Appstore, and you'll be able to download apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and Instagram.
As the Fire HD 10 (2021) is made for entertainment on the cheap, it may not offer incredible performance, but it comes with a nice 10.1-inch display with Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness. In addition, it boasts a dedicated slot for a memory card and offers up to 12 hours of video streaming on a single charge.
The Fire HD 10 (2021) may not be on the level of the best tablets on the market, but it's a steal at its current price at Woot. Therefore, act quickly and treat yourself to this bargain of a tablet before it's too late and the offer expires.
Therefore, if you are in the market for a new budget-friendly tablet that you intend to use for day-to-day tasks, we suggest taking advantage of this deal and purchasing a Fire HD 10 (2021) at Woot today.
