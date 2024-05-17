Score an awesome entertainment tablet on the cheap and grab a Fire HD 10 for up to 53% off

Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 32GB: Save 53% at Woot!

Woot is selling the Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 with 32GB of storage space for just $69.99, which is 53% off its usual price at the retailer. While this is the ad supported version, the slate boasts a 10.1-inch display with Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness. This makes it perfect for watching videos on the cheap. In addition, the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card and delivers up to 12 hours of video streaming on one charge. It's a real steal at its current price, so act fast and get one for less now!