Score an awesome entertainment tablet on the cheap and grab a Fire HD 10 for up to 53% off

Samsung offers enhanced trade-in for its Z Flip 5 - Save $500 now with an extra $50 worth of instant Samsung Credit!
We all know that tablets are expensive. But not everyone can shell out huge amounts of cash on one of Samsung's Galaxy Tab S9 slates, for example. Also, not everyone needs a tablet with super-duper performance, so it makes no sense to spend that much on a new slate only to use it for watching videos and browsing the web.

Therefore, if you are in the market for a new budget-friendly tablet that you intend to use for day-to-day tasks, we suggest taking advantage of this deal and purchasing a Fire HD 10 (2021) at Woot today.

At the moment, the 32GB variant of this affordable fella is on sale at an $80 discount and can be yours for a whopping 53% off its price. This means you can now snag a unit for just $69.99 instead of $149.99. Unsurprisingly, being available at Woot, this offer has a timer on it and will stay up for grabs for a few more days or while supplies last. So, don't waste time and pull the trigger on this deal now while you can.

Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 32GB: Save 53% at Woot!

Woot is selling the Amazon Fire HD 10 2021 with 32GB of storage space for just $69.99, which is 53% off its usual price at the retailer. While this is the ad supported version, the slate boasts a 10.1-inch display with Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness. This makes it perfect for watching videos on the cheap. In addition, the slate comes with a dedicated slot for a memory card and delivers up to 12 hours of video streaming on one charge. It's a real steal at its current price, so act fast and get one for less now!
$80 off (53%)
$69 99
$149 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 10 2023 32GB: Save 32% on Amazon!

Or if you want the latest Amazon Fire HD 10, you can snag one with 32GB of storage space on Amazon, where this bad boy is enjoying a sweet 32% discount and is available for less than $100.
$45 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon
 

It's worth noting that this is the ad-supported option, which means you'll sadly see sponsored ads on your device's lock screen. Moreover, the slate doesn't support Google's Play Store. That being said, it works with Amazon's Appstore, and you'll be able to download apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, and Instagram.

As the Fire HD 10 (2021) is made for entertainment on the cheap, it may not offer incredible performance, but it comes with a nice 10.1-inch display with Full HD (1920 x 1200) resolution and 420 nits of brightness. In addition, it boasts a dedicated slot for a memory card and offers up to 12 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

The Fire HD 10 (2021) may not be on the level of the best tablets on the market, but it's a steal at its current price at Woot. Therefore, act quickly and treat yourself to this bargain of a tablet before it's too late and the offer expires.
