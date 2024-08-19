Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Huge new discount makes Amazon's 64GB Fire HD 10 tablet the perfect back-to-school investment

Whether you need an affordable new tablet to use in the classroom once school is back in session this fall or something to keep you entertained on your daily commute to work without breaking the bank in the process, Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 edition might be precisely what you're looking for.

Released in 2023 and thus unlikely to receive a sequel this year based on its manufacturer's upgrade schedule over the last decade or so, the 10.1-inch mid-ranger is not what we'd call a "serious" alternative to the best iPads out there. That's obviously why Amazon normally charges just $179.99 for a 64GB configuration, and why you can currently get said model for a whopping 80 bucks (or 44 percent) less than usual.

To our knowledge, this particular Fire HD 10 (2023) variant has never been quite this cheap, at least not without an obligatory Prime membership. Granted, you will have to make do with lockscreen ads to take advantage of this exquisite new deal with (otherwise) no strings attached, but even if you're not willing to make that (small) compromise, you're looking at slashing an equally substantial $80 off a $194.99 list price sans "sponsored screensavers."

Curiously enough, the entry-level 32GB storage configuration is only reduced by $50 from regular prices of $139.99 and $154.99 with and without lockscreen ads respectively at the time of this writing, which makes it even more abundantly clear that the 64 gig variant is the one to buy this back-to-school season.

Powered by an unnamed octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, the 13th generation Fire HD 10 is nowhere near as advanced as Apple's 2021-released iPad 10.2 or this year's Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus. But that's why it's so affordable right now, and if you stop comparing it with significantly costlier devices from the competition, you'll most likely find that you're dealing with one of the greatest budget tablets out there today.

The display is certainly large and arguably sharp enough to help you keep up with your favorite Netflix show on the go, the 13-hour battery life is pretty much as good as it gets in the Fire HD 10's price bracket, and the cameras, speakers, and 3GB RAM count are... not that bad. Definitely not so bad to ruin the otherwise unbeatable value proposition here.
