This hot new deal on an old Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is too good to turn down

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Perhaps even more importantly, bargain hunters looking to spend as little money as possible on all things Amazon-made can often rely on Woot for absolutely bonkers 24-hour-only sales on older products in refurbished condition.





The website that just so happens to be owned by the e-commerce giant itself is currently charging a measly $39.99 and up, for instance, for a 2017-released Fire HD 10 tablet with a 90-day limited warranty included.





While the four year-old slate is obviously no longer available directly from Amazon, its 2021 descendant normally starts at $149.99 (brand-new), highlighting the incredible appeal of the 10-inch oldie's latest killer deal.





If you hurry, you can get a used unit in "very good" condition with a generous 64 gigs of internal storage space for just $49.99 in your choice of black, blue, or red hues, which feels simply irresistible. After all, there aren't that many big differences between the 2017 and 2021 generations, with the "outdated" model sporting a sharp Full HD display while promising to go for up to 10 hours on a single charge.





Granted, the 2GB RAM count, quad-core processor, 2MP rear-facing shooter, and VGA front-facing camera are... not great (to say the least), but at 40 bucks (in a 32GB storage configuration), beggars bargain hunters really can't afford to be choosers this holiday shopping season.