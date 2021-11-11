Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Google Pixel 6 + unlimited data plan!

 View
Android Tablets Deals Amazon

This hot new deal on an old Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is too good to turn down

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This hot new deal on an old Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet is too good to turn down
Amazon might not be the world's number one tablet vendor right now, but that's probably only because Black Friday comes once a year. Of course, there's also Prime Day, as well as "Alexa Day", the latter of which recently saw a whole bunch of the company's Echo, Kindle, and Fire devices drop to some of their lowest ever prices for a limited time.

Perhaps even more importantly, bargain hunters looking to spend as little money as possible on all things Amazon-made can often rely on Woot for absolutely bonkers 24-hour-only sales on older products in refurbished condition.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017)

Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty, Your Choice Storage, Color, and Condition

$39 99
Buy at Woot

The website that just so happens to be owned by the e-commerce giant itself is currently charging a measly $39.99 and up, for instance, for a 2017-released Fire HD 10 tablet with a 90-day limited warranty included.

While the four year-old slate is obviously no longer available directly from Amazon, its 2021 descendant normally starts at $149.99 (brand-new), highlighting the incredible appeal of the 10-inch oldie's latest killer deal.

If you hurry, you can get a used unit in "very good" condition with a generous 64 gigs of internal storage space for just $49.99 in your choice of black, blue, or red hues, which feels simply irresistible. After all, there aren't that many big differences between the 2017 and 2021 generations, with the "outdated" model sporting a sharp Full HD display while promising to go for up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Granted, the 2GB RAM count, quad-core processor, 2MP rear-facing shooter, and VGA front-facing camera are... not great (to say the least), but at 40 bucks (in a 32GB storage configuration), beggars bargain hunters really can't afford to be choosers this holiday shopping season. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

If you die, your Legacy Contacts can inherit your iCloud account (iOS 15.2)
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
If you die, your Legacy Contacts can inherit your iCloud account (iOS 15.2)
Epic Games CEO to attend global conference for app store fairness
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Epic Games CEO to attend global conference for app store fairness
Amazon puts another two great Fitbit devices on sale for Black Friday
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon puts another two great Fitbit devices on sale for Black Friday
The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The Moto G71 5G looks like another great mid-ranger that you won't be able to buy
Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple woos small business owners with new Business Essentials subscription service
Instagram will soon ask you to 'Take a Break'
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Instagram will soon ask you to 'Take a Break'
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless