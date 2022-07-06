Amazon's 2019 Fire 7 tablet is on sale at a higher than ever discount (for Prime members only)





If you've already jumped at the opportunity to get the e-commerce giant's newest pint-sized smart speaker at its lowest ever price , the next logical step to take right now might be ordering Amazon's smallest Android-based tablet at an unprecedented discount of its own.

Amazon Fire 7 2019 Release, 16GB Storage, Lockscreen Ads $20 off (40%) Buy at Amazon Amazon Fire 7 2019 Release, 32GB Storage, Lockscreen Ads $37 off (53%) Buy at Amazon





Unfortunately (and unsurprisingly), we're not talking about the latest Fire 7 edition here, which is less than two months young, but rather the 2019 release. This has obviously been on sale numerous times over the past couple of years, both with and without a Prime membership, but at least as far as the 32GB storage configuration is concerned, the hot new $37.01 price cut is (to our knowledge) the absolute deepest to date.





That slashes a whopping 53 percent off an already reasonable $69.99 list price (with sponsored screensavers), while the entry-level 16 gig variant appears to be marked down by the exact same 40 percent from $49.99 as during last year's Prime Day festival with lockscreen ads of its own.





Interestingly, Amazon Prime subscribers can only score these exclusive offers through Sunday, July 10, which suggests better deals may well come on July 12. Either that or the new and vastly improved Fire 7 will get its first-ever discounts next week together with refreshed (and possibly upgraded) Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 sales.





The 2019-released Fire 7 slate, mind you, is not... very impressive by any stretch of the imagination, packing a terribly modest 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, and up to 7 hours of battery life that its 2022 sequel takes to the next level with ease.





But the hands-free Alexa assistance should be enough to at least make you consider this compact oldie if you're on a (really) tight budget this summer. There's also a microSD card slot and a headphone jack, not to mention a charger in the box and access to Amazon's Google Play-rivaling Appstore.