 Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates announced with an early offers preview - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates announced with an early offers preview

Amazon
Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates announced with an early preview of some offers
The Amazon Prime Day 2022 event will start July 12 at 3AM Eastern, and continue on July 13, announced the shopping platform. After holding its big annual Prime Day sale in the unorthodox months of October or June during the last two unorthodox years, Amazon is now back to its traditional Prime Day shopping spree month of July.

Read more on the expected Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:


Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be open to Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden will be able to take advantage, while later in the summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt, again for the first time ever.

According to Amazon, the Prime Day 2022 event will include deals on popular brands such as Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja, as well as fashion by Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s. Amazon also promises the "lowest prices ever" on devices made by Sony, Bose, or General Electric. 

One Prime Day 2022, members will have a choice of "more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day, including many small and medium-sized businesses," claims Amazon, mentioning several new discount categories "from fashion and electronics to toys and home" that include items that are on popular lists such as Customers’ Most Loved, Internet Famous, or items under the Climate Pledge Friendly badge.

Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals list


The runup to the shopping festivities will be peppered with other deals and offers ranging from discounts to Super Bowl ticket raffles for those who purchase from small businesses on Amazon. Starting June 21, the early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals includes:

  • Up to 55% off on Amazon devices like the Echo Show 5 , Kindle Paperwhite, the Halo Band, or the Ring Alarm Security Kit
  • Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $89.99 (47% off)
  • Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $99.99 (44% off)
  • Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: $299.99 (46% off)
  • Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $199.99 (46% off)
  • Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $259.99 (45% off)
  • Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $284.99 (45% off)
  • Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $699.99 (50% off)
  • Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $199.99 (37% off)

Also, on Amazon Live, the Prime Day shoppers will be able to buy together with assorted celebrities such as Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, or Lala Kent. Hilary Duff will hold a shopping event with her preferred small business owners on June 28 at 1PM Eastern time.

To make Prime Day purchases easier, Amazon will offer 0% APR starting June 28 via Affirm on three monthly installments for Prime members. Qualifying purchases have to be over $50, so if you buy something for $900, you will be able to pay $300 for it with 0% interest over the course of three months. 

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will also have a Prime Day 2022 deal to offer from July 1 until July 29, as Prime members who apply and are approved will receive an immediate $200 Amazon Gift Card which can then be used for Prime Day shopping.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
iPhone supplier Pegatron focuses on expanding production out of China to Vietnam, India, and other countries
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Sennheiser teases its upcoming premium headphones, claiming impressive 60 hours of battery life
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
Apple could introduce USB-C and other significant upgrades to its next entry-level iPad
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
YouTube adds new feature dubbed 'Corrections' to help creators fix mistakes
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
What was your first time (connecting to a 5G signal) like?
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera
The OnePlus 10/10T specs and new images leak: top display and processor, no Hasselblad camera

Popular stories

Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Get your big-battery T-Mobile 5G Hotspot for free starting next week
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Google Maps adds another nifty feature for Android and iOS users
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Many new malicious Android apps crop up, delete them now before they steal your data and cash
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
Another price increase is coming to Verizon, and this one is just as bad as AT&T's
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
New Pixel 6a unboxing video offers side by side comparison with Pixel 6 Pro
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
Here are Samsung's current Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and Galaxy Watch 5 launch plans and colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless