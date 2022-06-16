Amazon Prime Day 2022 dates announced with an early offers preview

Read more on the expected Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals:









Amazon Prime Day 2022 will be open to Prime members in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden will be able to take advantage, while later in the summer, Prime Day deals events will be held in India, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, as well as in Egypt, again for the first time ever.





According to Amazon, the Prime Day 2022 event will include deals on popular brands such as Beats, Casper, ELEMIS, Levi’s, iRobot, and SharkNinja, as well as fashion by Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s. Amazon also promises the "lowest prices ever" on devices made by Sony, Bose, or General Electric.





One Prime Day 2022, members will have a choice of " more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day, including many small and medium-sized businesses ," claims Amazon, mentioning several new discount categories "from fashion and electronics to toys and home" that include items that are on popular lists such as Customers’ Most Loved, Internet Famous, or items under the Climate Pledge Friendly badge.





Early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals list





The runup to the shopping festivities will be peppered with other deals and offers ranging from discounts to Super Bowl ticket raffles for those who purchase from small businesses on Amazon. Starting June 21, the early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals includes:





Up to 55% off on Amazon devices like the Echo Show 5 , Kindle Paperwhite, the Halo Band, or the Ring Alarm Security Kit

Insignia 24-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $89.99 (47% off)

Insignia 32-inch HD Smart Fire TV: $99.99 (44% off)

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa: $299.99 (46% off)

Amazon Fire TV 43-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $199.99 (46% off)

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $259.99 (45% off)

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV: $284.99 (45% off)

Toshiba 75-inch M550-Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $699.99 (50% off)

Pioneer 43-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $199.99 (37% off)



Also, on Amazon Live, the Prime Day shoppers will be able to buy together with assorted celebrities such as Porsha Williams, Joe and Frank Mele, or Lala Kent. Hilary Duff will hold a shopping event with her preferred small business owners on June 28 at 1PM Eastern time.





To make Prime Day purchases easier, Amazon will offer 0% APR starting June 28 via Affirm on three monthly installments for Prime members. Qualifying purchases have to be over $50, so if you buy something for $900, you will be able to pay $300 for it with 0% interest over the course of three months.





The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card will also have a Prime Day 2022 deal to offer from July 1 until July 29, as Prime members who apply and are approved will receive an immediate $200 Amazon Gift Card which can then be used for Prime Day shopping.