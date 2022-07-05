 Early Prime Day deal knocks Amazon's newest Echo Dot down to its lowest price ever - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Early Prime Day deal knocks Amazon's newest Echo Dot down to its lowest price ever

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Early Prime Day deal knocks Amazon's newest Echo Dot down to its lowest price ever
While Amazon promised several weeks back to offer many killer Prime Day 2022 deals on popular products across a bunch of different categories well in advance of July 12, we won't blame you if you're uncertain about spending a lot of money right now.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Smart Speaker with Alexa, Prime Membership Required
$30 off (60%)
Buy at Amazon


But the e-commerce giant's own in-house fourth-gen Echo Dot is definitely not available for a lot of money after a completely unprecedented $30 discount, and although it's early, we're pretty sure this is going to make our list of the best Prime Day offers next week.

That 30 bucks equates to an absolutely massive 60 percent slashed off the $49.99 regular price of the diminutive 2020-released smart speaker with Alexa voice assistance, beating last year's Prime Day promotion... and Black Friday promotion... and a recent $22 markdown open to everyone.

Just like next week, you need an Amazon Prime membership to claim this outstanding deal, which by the way is set to run for eight more days at the time of this writing, at least in theory (and if inventory holds up all this time). 

Available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue flavors, the newest Echo Dot edition is not that different from the latest "full-sized" Echo model at its core, allowing users to control their favorite tunes, check the weather and traffic, set timers and alarms, and even manage (certain compatible) smart home devices without ever lifting a finger.

More powerful than you'd probably expect looking only at its miniature size, the Echo Dot (2020) is currently cheaper than Google's older Nest Mini, which could help Amazon fend off its arch-rival in the crucial US smart speaker market this year (or at least this quarter).
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Best Buy has one premium Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale at a huge $450 discount
Best Buy has one premium Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale at a huge $450 discount
Destiny studio working on a mobile game for Android and iOS
Destiny studio working on a mobile game for Android and iOS
Motorola teases large camera sensor for its eagerly anticipated flagship
Motorola teases large camera sensor for its eagerly anticipated flagship
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
The Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are finally here to take your mobile gaming to the next level
The Asus ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are finally here to take your mobile gaming to the next level
Amazon caves in to EU demands to simplify its subscription cancellation procedure
Amazon caves in to EU demands to simplify its subscription cancellation procedure

Popular stories

This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
This $40 device effortlessly replaced my $350 Apple Watch Series 7
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
Samsung working to bring foldable phones to regular folks with Galaxy A Fold and Flip
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
T-Mobile may bribe Sprint customers to switch to its network ASAP
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
'They ripped off our technology': Apple exec stokes rivalry with Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless