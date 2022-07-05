Early Prime Day deal knocks Amazon's newest Echo Dot down to its lowest price ever

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa, Prime Membership Required $30 off (60%) Buy at Amazon





But the e-commerce giant's own in-house fourth-gen Echo Dot is definitely not available for a lot of money after a completely unprecedented $30 discount, and although it's early, we're pretty sure this is going to make our list of the best Prime Day offers next week.





That 30 bucks equates to an absolutely massive 60 percent slashed off the $49.99 regular price of the diminutive 2020-released smart speaker with Alexa voice assistance, beating last year's Prime Day promotion... and Black Friday promotion... and a recent $22 markdown open to everyone





Just like next week, you need an Amazon Prime membership to claim this outstanding deal, which by the way is set to run for eight more days at the time of this writing, at least in theory (and if inventory holds up all this time).





Available in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue flavors, the newest Echo Dot edition is not that different from the latest "full-sized" Echo model at its core, allowing users to control their favorite tunes, check the weather and traffic, set timers and alarms, and even manage (certain compatible) smart home devices without ever lifting a finger.



