Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 10 might be your top smart home steal today at these crazy low prices





I'm obviously talking about Woot, which just so happens to be owned by none other than Amazon, currently running not one but two different and similarly compelling Echo Show 10 sales. The first allows you to get an "Amazon refurbished" unit with a 90-day Woot warranty at $69.99, while the second raises the price to $99.99 for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products covered by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (2nd Gen) 2018 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Hands-Free Video Calling and Messaging, Intel Atom Processor for Advanced Technology and Processing Capabilities, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Charcoal and Sandstone Color Options, Amazon Refurbished, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included $160 off (70%) $69 99 $229 99 Buy at Woot Amazon Echo Show 10 (2nd Gen) 2018 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 5MP Front-Facing Camera, Hands-Free Video Calling and Messaging, Intel Atom Processor for Advanced Technology and Processing Capabilities, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Charcoal Color, New, 1-Year Amazon Warranty Included $130 off (57%) $99 99 $229 99 Buy at Woot Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) 2023 Release, Smart Display with Alexa, 2-Inch Full Range Neodymium Drivers with Passive Bass Radiator, Spatial Audio, 8-Inch Touchscreen, with 1280 x 800 Pixel Resolution, 13MP Centered Camera with Built-in Shutter and Auto-Framing, Octa-Core SoC with Amazon AZ2 Neural Network Engine, Multiple Layers of Privacy Protection, Built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub, Charcoal and Glacier White Color Options $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





That's a pretty tough choice to make, but it's of course the good kind of "tough" that I'm sure plenty of you would like to face on a regular basis rather than just around the holidays. Given that the latest Echo Show 10 edition (released in 2021) normally costs $249.99, you may have already guessed you're looking at an even older generation here.





But despite its super-advanced age, the second-gen 10.1-inch smart display from all the way back in 2018 undeniably offers plenty of respectable (at the very least) features for the sub-$100 bracket. The most important of them all is that extra-large touchscreen, which sets the Echo Show 10 (even in its previous incarnation) apart from a third-gen Echo Show 8 released in 2023 that just so happens to be sold at a hefty $50 discount of its own from a $149.99 list price on Amazon.





The Echo Show 10 (2nd Gen) further shines in the audio quality department with dual 2-inch neodymium drivers and a passive bass radiator while naturally supporting virtually all the same Alexa skills as its younger and/or costlier siblings and cousins.



The 5MP front-facing camera is, let's be honest, not that great, but at least it's there, adding to the versatility and value equation of this ultra-affordable smart home device that can represent a very nice and thoughtful Christmas gift for a special someone... if you hurry.

While many bargain hunters are likely to have started their countdown to Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events this year, others probably know the best holiday deals on some of the e-commerce giant's top in-house devices are often available well in advance of Thanksgiving on a different website.